Three players who can occupy the No.4 position in the Indian ODI team for a long period of time 

Bimarsh Adhikari
Top 5 / Top 10
6   //    01 Oct 2018, 15:32 IST

India lifting their seventh Asia Cup title
Despite India's fabulous performances in the recently-concluded Asia Cup tournament, their hunt for the perfect batsman at no.4 in the ODI team hasn't ended yet. India are in need of a solid young batsman for the vacant no.4 spot who can stabilize the team's balance.

Since they haven't found any batsman who has given overwhelming performances batting at 4, they should be investing in a young player who can continue ODI cricket for a long period of time.

Today, let us talk about the three players who can seal the no.4 spot in the Indian ODI team if given continuous opportunities.

Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey
Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey, the classy batsman from Karnataka, could be the man India are looking for. Though he has been provided with a few opportunities in the Indian national team, he hasn't completely sealed the spot with his performances. However, it's fair to say that he also hasn't been provided with ODI matches consistently.

Recently, Pandey has been in great touch as he remained not out in five out of his last six List A matches, scoring massive runs with the bat.

Since he's the fittest cricketer in India's dressing room, we can assume that he still has 7-8 years of international cricket left in him. So, if India invest in a quality player like him, the results would be great for them. After all, investing in one player despite his performances for a long period of time is better than giving every player an opportunity of 1-2 matches only.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul
KL Rahul

Although it has been long since KL Rauhl hasn't performed batting at no.4, his recent form looks promising. After he got a brilliant hundred in England, his confidence level has boosted. He also went on to score a valuable half-century against Afghanistan in the recently concluded Asia Cup tournament.

Although KL Rahul hasn't been statistically pleasing, he is a solid batsman who has the ability to perform consistently. So, India can surely look forward to him. He has a fine experience of international cricket and can switch his gears as per the need and necessity.

Since he's just 26 years of age, he can still continue international cricket for 8-9 years, given his fitness. Thus, he's worth investing in for India, as it seems as if he has gained his lost form back.


