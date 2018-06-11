Three Scottish players to watch out for in the Pakistan-Scotland T20Is

Look forward to seeing these players in action in the T20 series starting on Tuesday

In what was a monumental weekend for the underdog in the cricketing fraternity, there were plenty of upsets with West Indies stalling Sri Lanka's fourth innings juggernaut to dismiss their side 226 runs short of the target, Bangladesh women stunned their Indian counterparts in a final-ball win to lift the Women's T20 Asia Cup, but in the greatest mismatched pair of them all, Scotland beat the ICC number one ranked ODI side England in front of a raucous home crowd at The Grange.

Scotland have now beaten three Test nations in the span of one year and marginally missed out on a World Cup berth with the lack of DRS in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers and unfavorable meteorological alignments catching them just short of history, but on Sunday they made amends by smashing 6/371, the highest score by an associate nation, against a clueless English bowling. Clearly, they are vying for much more than an occasional upset win. Prior to their T20 tri-series against the Netherlands and rivals Ireland, they have two T20 fixtures against the top-ranked side in the format, Pakistan.

The Scots will be inspired to put up another performance to impose their position with even more authority on world cricket, and what better chance to do it on the back of their greatest moment in international cricket with the whole nation backing them to persist with their exploits. Ahead of their potentially historic series against Pakistan, we look at three players who can shock the in-form men in green with some Saltire magic.

Calum MacLeod

Fresh from the best knock of his life, MacLeod will look to continue his rich vein of form, going all the way back to the World Cup Qualifiers where he smashed an unbeaten 157 against the much dreaded Afghan bowling, starring Rashid Khan. He has a tendency to go for the big score once he has his eye in.

A top-order batsman, he will eye the pace-heavy Pakistani bowling if he has a crack against them in the field restriction phase as he likes to maneuver the ball around the field with his nifty horizontal movements on the crease. While his numbers in the format are underwhelming, he will be keen to capitalize on confidence rather than history. His handy off-spin bowling can be an excellent asset if coupled with the left-arm spin of Mark Watt.