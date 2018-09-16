Three times when India chased more than 300 to win against Pakistan

Indian fans cheering for their team

Chasing more than 300, to win a one day international has always been a difficult task. Even, in modern day ODI cricket, where scoring 300 runs during the first innings is not difficult anymore, it remains a challenge to chase down a score in excess of 300.

In matches, where pressure and stakes are really high, chasing big totals, has always been a difficult proposition.

India-Pakistan is the mother of all battles when it comes to pressure cooker situations. More so, when either of this team is chasing a big score, it is a test of temperament and skill.

For many years, the Indian team was not a good chasing side, but, lately, with the advent of players like Kohli and Dhoni, who are good chasers, India has improved a lot.

Let us take a look at three instances, where Indian team has chased down a target of more than 300 runs against Pakistan.

1998, Independence Cup, Dhaka

Saurav Ganguly laid the foundation of an Indian win

Pakistan scored 314 runs during the first innings, with the help of centuries from Saeed Anwar and Ijaz Ahmed. It was a curtailed match, 48 overs a side. During those days chasing 300 was considered almost impossible.

India got off to a flying start. Before getting out, Tendulkar scored 41 runs from 26 balls. All-rounder Robin Singh was promoted to number 3, which turned out to be a very good decision as he scored 82 runs from 83 balls.

The real hero of Indian victory was Saurav Ganguly who got a magnificent hundred under pressure. Ganguly scored 124 runs from 138 balls.

Ganguly and Robin Singh were involved in a 179 run partnership for the second wicket. For Pakistan Saqlain Mushtaq took three wickets for 66 runs. Hrishikesh Kanitkar took India home with a boundary over mid-wicket on the penultimate ball of the match.

