Throwback to the last time India played a semifinal at the men's U19 World Cup

India will play in the semifinals of the U19 World Cup for the fifth consecutive time. They will take on hosts South Africa in the 2024 edition of the tournament in Benoni on Tuesday, February 6.

Having won all their matches so far, Uday Saharan and his boys have been steamrolling every opponent that has come their way. However, it could be a stern test against South Africa, making it a highly-anticipated and potentially riveting encounter.

Having won the tournament a record five times and having been runners-up thrice, India have tasted enough success in the semifinals of U19 World Cups.

On that note, let's take a look at what happened the last time they featured in an U19 World Cup semifinal:

India thumped Australia by 96 runs in the 2022 U19 World Cup semifinal

India had locked horns with Australia in the second semifinal of the last edition of the U19 World Cup in West Indies. Skipper Yash Dhull had no hesitation in opting to bat first after winning the toss.

However, his team was in a spot of bother when Australia sent back both the openers with just 37 runs on the board. Dhull then came to the crease and had Shaik Rasheed for company as the duo stitched a mammoth partnership of 204 runs for the third wicket.

After initially absorbing the pressure, runs started flowing from both ends and the two batters showcased an array of shots that proved why they were held in high regard.

Rasheed departed just six runs short of what could have been a well-deserved century. However, skipper Yash Dhull got his hundred, before getting run out for 110. India needed an explosive finish after the platform laid by Rasheed and Dhull and it was Dinesh Bana who stepped up.

Facing just four deliveries, the wicketkeeper smashed two fours and two sixes as India finished with a daunting total of 290/5. Runs on the board in a crunch knockout game was always going to be an advantage for India, and Australia couldn't get going in their innings.

Vicky Ostwal was the pick of the Indian bowlers, returning with figures of 3/42 as Australia kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Lachlan Shaw was the top-scorer of his team with 51 and that showed how their batters couldn't convert their start into big scores.

Australia got bundled out for 194, handing Yash Dhull and Co. a massive win by 96 runs. India played a thrilling final against England, winning the game by four wickets and clinching their fifth U19 World Cup title.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App