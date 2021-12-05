THU vs HEA prediction: Who will win today's Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

The Sydney Thunder (THU) and Brisbane Heat (HEA) will lock horns in Match No.2 of the Big Bash League 2021-22 on Monday at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

The Thunder will be led by Chris Green as Usman Khawaja has been picked to play in the upcoming Ashes, starting December 8.

They have also picked Arjun Nair as a replacement for Brendan Doggett. The Thunder made the playoffs last time only to get knocked out later.

In Khawaja’s absence, the onus will well and truly be on Alex Hales to give the Thunder a flying start. Hales was the leading run-scorer for the Thunder last season.

Alex Ross and Sam Billings are dangerous prospects and they should mostly be batting in the middle order.

Daniel Sams and Ben Cutting have been useful all-rounders for the franchise and a lot will depend on them as well. Leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha was their leading wicket-taker the previous season and he should be an automatic pick in the XI. The focus will also be on young Oliver Davies.

The Heat will be led by Jimmy Pierson after Chris Lynn stepped down as their captain. In the previous season, they crashed out after losing to the Perth Scorchers in the Challenger.

The Heat have already named their 14-member squad for the upcoming game against the Thunder.

The Heat have mostly dominated the Thunder in the BBL and the numbers should keep their confidence high. A lot will depend on how the likes of Sam Heazlett, Max Bryant and Lynn play.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been in brilliant form and the focus will also be on him.

Can the Thunder (THU) beat the Heat (HEA)?

BBL - Heat v Thunder

The Thunder have a power-packed team with an ideal mix of batters, bowlers and all-rounders. Even in Khawaja’s absence, the team’s batting looks strong and the Heat bowlers may not find it easy.

Although past records are against the Thunder, they should be able to start the upcoming edition on a winning note. The Heat, on the other hand, don’t have the worst of teams and are expected to give a fight.

Prediction: Sydney Thunder to win this game.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

