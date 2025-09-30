Tilak Varma vs Yuvraj Singh - comparing their stats after 32 T20Is

Team India batter Tilak Varma had a memorable Asia Cup 2025 campaign, which recently concluded in the UAE. The Men in Blue remained unbeaten in the T20 tournament, clinching the title by beating Pakistan by five wickets in the final in Dubai. The youngster finished the tournament with 213 runs in six innings at an average of 71 and a strike rate of 131.48.

Varma scored a run-a-ball 31 in the group match against Pakistan in Dubai and then followed it up with 29 and 30* against Oman and Pakistan (Super 4) respectively. After perishing cheaply against Bangladesh, he scored 49* against Sri Lanka. The southpaw reserved his best in the final, smashing 69* off 53 against Pakistan, hitting three fours and four sixes.

Varma has so far featured in 32 T20Is. In the wake of his batting exploits in Asia Cup 2025, we compare his stats with that of Yuvraj Singh at the same stage.

Tilak Varma vs Yuvraj Singh - Who has more runs and a better average after 32 T20Is?

In 32 T20Is, Varma has notched up 962 runs at an average of 53.44. Of his 950-plus runs, 309 have come in six matches against South Africa at an average of 77.25. He has also smashed 130 runs in three matches against Pakistan (two not outs) and 133 in five T20Is against England at an average of 44.33.

After 32 T20Is, Yuvraj had 719 runs to his name at an average of 28.76. Of his 700-plus runs after 32 games, 117 came in five matches against England at an average of 29.25 and 110 in four matches against Australia at an average of 36.66. He had also scored 99 runs in four T20Is against Sri Lanka, averaging 33.

Tilak Varma vs Yuvraj Singh - Who has a better strike rate after 32 T20Is?

After 32 T20Is, Varma has a strike rate of 149.14. The 22-year-old had a strike rate of 190.74 in six innings against South Africa and 138.88 in three innings against Australia. Also, the Hyderabad batter has a strike rate of 181.81 in two innings against Bangladesh and 131.68 in five innings against England.

After 32 T20Is, Yuvraj had a strike rate of 144.95. He had a strike rate of 164.17 in four innings against Australia and 229.41 in four innings against England. Further, the southpaw had a strike rate of 128.57 in four innings against New Zealand and 176.78 in four innings against Sri Lanka.

Tilak Varma vs Yuvraj Singh - Who has more 50-plus scores after 32 T20Is?

Varma has so far notched up six 50-plus scores - two hundreds and four half-centuries. His best of 120* came off 47 balls against South Africa in Johannesburg in November 2024. The knock featured nine fours and 10 sixes. In the previous match of the series, he had clobbered 107* off 56 deliveries in Centurion. The innings comprised eight fours and seven sixes.

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Tilak Varma 962 53.44 149.14 120* 2 4 Yuvraj Singh 719 28.76 144.95 70 0 5

(Tilak Varma vs Yuvraj Singh - T20I stats comparison after 32 matches)

After 32 T20Is, Yuvraj had five half-centuries to his name. The southpaw's best at that stage was 70, which came off 30 balls against Australia in Durban in the second semifinal of the 2007 T20 World Cup. Of his other four fifties, one each came against England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and West Indies.

Tilak Varma vs Yuvraj Singh - Who has a better record in wins after 32 T20Is?

Varma has been part of 23 T20Is that India have won. In winning causes, he has scored 698 runs at an average of 58.16 and a strike rate of 154.42. He has notched up two centuries and three half-centuries in wins. In seven T20Is that India have lost, he has 215 runs at an average of 35.83 and a strike rate of 135.22.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Tilak Varma 23 698 58.16 154.42 120 2 3 Yuvraj Singh 16 477 47.70 161.69 70 0 3

(Tilak Varma vs Yuvraj Singh - T20I stats comparison in wins after 32 matches)

After 32 T20Is, Yuvraj had been part of 16 matches that India had won. In winning causes, he had notched up 477 runs at an average of 47.70 and a strike rate of 161.69, with three half-centuries. In losses, he averaged 17.21 from 14 T20Is.

