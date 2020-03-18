Tim Paine appeals to his countrymen to take the coronavirus outbreak seriously [Watch]

Time Paine believes that the current situation across the world is bigger than the game of cricket.

The Aussie skipper also urged his countrymen to take this outbreak very seriously.

Tim Paine has urged all fans to take the Covid-19 outbreak very seriously

With the coronavirus pandemic resulting in the cancellation of cricketing action across the world, Cricket Australia put out a video of Test captain, Tim Paine, addressing the same on their Instagram.

The Covid-19 outbreak has resulted in the Australian men’s team’s series against New Zealand being called off, with their tour of the country later on being postponed as well. Additionally, the women’s team had had their tour of South Africa postponed as well.

Paine addressed the situation at hand, calling it a big week for the cricket community and a really important time for the country.

The wicketkeeper also acknowledged that the decision to cancel all cricket would be tough but admitted that it needed to be taken seriously. He also spoke about how he would love to be playing for Tasmania currently and chasing victory in the Sheffield Shield.

While also speaking about how the Australian men and women’s teams would love to be playing their scheduled matches at this point of time, he accepted that all sporting activities had been cancelled with good reason.

Paine appealed for these restrictions to be taken very seriously. The Aussie Test skipper also urged his countrymen to take care of themselves and those around them.

“As hard as it is for all cricketers at the moment, I think it is time that we take a break. I know it is harder at this time of the year when you’ve got finals, trophies on the line and it’s all there to be won,” Paine said. “But this is bigger than us. This is bigger than the game of cricket.”

“I hope that we’re back playing the game that we love, and going about our lives like we want to as soon as possible,” he added. “But in the meantime, please take care of yourselves, take care of others and let’s ride this out together.”

With almost all cricket matches postponed or cancelled due to the outbreak, there’s no saying when we will have cricketing action again.

