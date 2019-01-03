Tim Paine's wife thanks Rishabh Pant for her instant increase in followers on Instagram

Vinay Chhabaria

Tim Paine's wife Bonnie Paine (Image Source - Instagram)

What's the Story?

The hilarious banter between Aussie skipper Tim Paine and Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant during the 3rd test match at Melbourne led to Pant babysitting Paine's kids. The picture of Rishabh Pant along with Paine's kids was shared by the Australian captain's wife Bonnie Paine which caught the attention of the entire cricket universe.

The Background

In the 3rd Test match between India and Australia, Tim Paine tried to sledge Rishabh Pant by asking him to play for the Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL because of MS Dhoni's return to the team. Paine further stated that Pant could enjoy a longer vacation in Australia and can babysit Paine's kids when him and his wife would go watch a movie.

The Heart of the Matter

Bonnie Paine thanked Pant's fans for the rapid rise in her Instagram followers

Before Bonnie Paine had shared the picture featuring Rishabh Pant, she had around 5,000 followers on Instagram. But, after the Instagram story of the wife of the Australian captain went viral, her number of Instagram followers have increased very rapidly.

Right now, she is approaching the 40k mark on Instagram and while replying to a friend's comment on the social network platform, Bonnie mentioned jokingly that a lot of Pant's fans followed her over the past few days.

There's no doubt that Rishabh Pant is one of the most popular young cricketers of India and given that the viral picture of Pant with Paine's kids was shared by Bonnie herself gave Paine's wife the spotlight.

What's Next?

Bonnie Paine's followers are increasing quickly while on the other side, the fourth and final test match of the Australia vs India Test series is currently underway at Sydney with the visitors gaining the upper hand on Day 1.

