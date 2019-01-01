Rishabh Pant 'babysits' Tim Paine's Kids; Paine's wife calls him the best babysitter

Classy act from Rishabh Pant!

After being asked to babysit his kids by Australian captain Tim Paine, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant met Tim's wife Bonne Paine and his kids ahead of the fourth and final Test match in Sydney. On her Instagram story, Bonne shared a picture of Pant hold her kids and had a caption "Best babysitter with a laughing smiley and tagged the Indian international in it.

The screenshot of Bon Paine's Instagram story

Both Tim and Pant were involved in some serious banter during the third Test at MCG where both of them took a dig at each other. It was Time who started it on day 3 when Pant was batting against Nathan Lyon.

Also read- Watch: All the hilarious banter and sledges from the India-Australia Test series

He started it off by having a conversation with the silly point fielder Aaron Finch. He said, "Tell you what big MS is back in the one-day squad. Should get this bloke down to Hurricanes.. They need a batter."

He then shifted his focus directly to Pant and said, "Fancy that extend you Aussie holiday, beautiful town Hobart too... get him a waterfront apartment. Have him over for dinner. Do you babysit? I can take my wife to the movies while you watch the kids."

Pant didn't forget that as he ensured that he it back to Paine and that's exactly what he did on day 4 of the Test. Pant, just like what Tim did to him a couple of days back, started a conversation with the silly point fielder Mayank Agarwal and said, "we have got a special guest here. Have you heard the word temporary captain ever. You [Jadeja] don't need anything to get him out. Come on lads. He loves to talk, that's the only thing he can do. Only talking, talking."

After what happened at the MCG, it is good to see Pant keep the banter on the field and meet Paine's family and "babysit" his kids. Even Twitter approves his act

