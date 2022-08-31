"Time flies"- Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli's gesture towards Suryakumar Yadav after his 68-run knock against Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2022

Suryakumar Yadav blew away the Hong Kong bowling attack in Dubai during India's second match in Asia Cup 2022.

Hong Kong skipper Nizakat Khan had won the toss and opted to field first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India got off to a slow start as opening batter KL Rahul took some time to settle in the middle.

His partner Rohit Sharma scored 21 runs off 12 deliveries before losing his wicket to Ayush Shukla on the 13th ball of his innings.

Rahul and Virat Kohli added 56 runs for the second wicket, but the former could not switch gears. He returned to the pavilion after a 39-ball 36. Suryakumar Yadav joined Virat in the middle and gave a much-needed boost to the Indian team's run rate.

Yadav smashed 68 runs off just 26 deliveries, whacking six fours and six sixes. 26 of those 68 runs came in the 20th over of the innings bowled by Haroon Arshad. Virat supported him well in their 98-run stand as India ended the first innings with 192 runs on the board.

Speaking with the host broadcaster after his whirlwind innings against Hong Kong, Yadav said:

"I couldn't practice those strokes before but when I used to play with my friends we used to play a lot of rubber ball cricket on hard cement. I picked those up from there. I feel it was sticky before but when I was sitting inside and having a chat with Rishabh and Rohit bhai I said that I'll try and take the tempo a little higher and aim for 170-180."

Fans react to Virat Kohli bowing down to Suryakumar Yadav after the innings

On their way back to the dressing room after the 20th over, Kohli bowed down to Yadav. Here's how Twitterati reacted to the gesture from the former Indian skipper:

Kaushik @CricKaushik_ Virat to someone in the stand about SKY - kya cheez hai yeh 🤣 Virat to someone in the stand about SKY - kya cheez hai yeh 🤣

n @inlostworlld This gesture by virat for sky This gesture by virat for sky ❤️ https://t.co/PkRTiXO1Qp

Anil @honestlyclb

Kohli did it to Surya today…who to who next? @4sacinom Dk did it to hardik SundayKohli did it to Surya today…who to who next? @4sacinom Dk did it to hardik SundayKohli did it to Surya today…who to who next?

