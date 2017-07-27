TNPL 2017: All our bases are covered, says Dindigul Dragons captain Ashwin Venkataraman

Ashwin Venkataraman and Assistant Coach Guru Kedarnath addressed the media in Tirunelveli on Thursday

by Press Release Press Conference 27 Jul 2017, 21:47 IST

Dindigul Dragons are ready for their next game

Dindigul Dragons Captain Ashwin Venkataraman and Assistant Coach Guru Kedarnath addressed the media in Tirunelveli on Thursday. The Dragons take on VB Thiruvallur Veerans on Friday.

Here are a few excerpts from the interaction:

How do you expect the Tirunelveli pitch to behave?

Kedarnath: It is our first game here, so we do not know much about the pitch. However, going by what I remember from last year, it was very windy. That’s the beauty of cricket. You play on different surfaces and in different conditions. So we have to adapt accordingly and it will be interesting to see how we do that. Once we take the field, we will know how it plays. Last year, we played three matches here, including the semifinal against Albert TuTi Patriots.

Why did you change your opening combination?

Kedarnath: We knew of Subramania Siva’s abilities really well. That’s why we wanted to try him at the top of the order. The move clicked!

How are preparations for your next match progressing?

Venkataraman: After the second game, we have been travelling most of the time and we might go for a movie today. We did celebrate our victory. We just had a net session today and are following the same routine.

Is there any particular aspect that you will be focusing on?

Venkataraman: We were a bit rusty, to begin with. That is one area we would like to work on. Our fielding has definitely improved in the last two games. Even though we fielded decently, we are a much better fielding team. All our other bases are covered.

What are your thoughts on your next opponents, the VB Thiruvallur Veerans?

Venkataraman: They will have a better idea of the ground and wicket. It should be the same as the last year. They have a good all-round side and we are looking forward to the game. We won the last time we played them.

Are there any special plans for tomorrow?

Venkataraman: We just want to keep it simple. If the bowling and batting click and we get the basics right, we can win.