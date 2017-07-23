TNPL 2017: Brett Lee charms Kovaimakkal

Lee interacted with students and shared interesting anecdotes.

by Press Release News 23 Jul 2017, 00:56 IST

Brett Lee charmed the crowd

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee enthralled the students of SNR College and School as he arrived in Coimbatore to promote the second edition of the India Cements Ltd Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) on Saturday.

Coimbatore: Cheers erupted at the SNR College when Lee uttered one word, “Vanakkam.” The students were absolutely ecstatic and continued cheering for a few minutes. Lee charmed everyone; from the young ones, to college students and even the teachers who made some of their students go and get a photograph of them.

When quizzed on his school life, Lee responded by saying that he went to the school of life and as a student, he was easily distracted. Lee was taken by surprise when asked who his favourite Indian cricketer was and the crowd echoed with chants of “Dhoni, Dhoni.” He reminisced about how the chants used to be “Sachin, Sachin” earlier and are “Kohli, Kohli” now. While Lee reiterated his admiration for Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, he also shared his admiration for MS Dhoni as a captain and person off the field.

Lee also shared an anecdote about Kohli with the crowd. “My 10-year-old son’s favourite batsman is Virat Kohli. Once, when Kohli walked past me and we shook hands, I told him that you are my son’s favourite batsman. Kohli showed a great gesture when he gave my son one of his Test shirts signed - with best wishes Kohli,” Lee narrated.

After an interaction with the students, Lee bowled to three students with a tennis ball in the auditorium. He was mobbed by the crowd as every single student wanted a selfie with him.

His next stop was the SNR school where he again interacted with the children and let them know if he hadn’t been a cricketer he would have probably been a rock star. His parting words of advice for the kids were, “Never settle for something you don’t believe in.” Lee headed to the nets where he bowled to a few of their batsmen and had the pleasure of hearing chants of “Brett Lee, Brett Lee”, as he ran in to bowl. After posing for a few more selfies, he left leaving a sea of people running behind his vehicle to bid him goodbye.

Lee also visited some children who are cancer patients at a local hospital. He brought a smile to a few of their faces as he handed out autographed mini-bats and a smiley ball. A young fan waited for a while to catch his hero and gifted him an Indian kurta. Lee ended his day in Coimbatore at the cricket thiruvizha and fan park at PSG Sarvajana School. The crowd enjoyed his anecdotes as he reminisced over some old photographs shown to them on the screen. Lee participated in a short magic show with illusionist Vasanth and was stumped by a few of his tricks. The highlight, of course, was Lee trying to repeat famous Tamil dialogues which the crowd enjoyed immensely. He signed off with a group selfie with the crowd and left them to enjoy the opening day’s TNPL action.