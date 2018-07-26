TNPL 2018: 3 Players Who Have Changed Madurai's Fortunes This Season

It took 689 days for the Madurai based franchise to register their first ever win in TNPL. But, after tasting their first victory against the Chepauk Super Gillies, the Siechem Madurai Panthers have registered 2 more wins and are giving several other quality sides a run for their money. Though they do not boast of high-profile players like other sides, they have several individuals who have exceeded expectations with their performances on the field.

The players who feature in this list, have shouldered the responsibility of winning matches for their side on a consistent basis and have added a lot of value to their side. They might be the main reason if Siechem Madurai Panthers reach the knockouts of the tournament.

Now let us have a look at these players:

#3 Abhishek Tanwar

Abhishek Tanwar might not be a name, that many people may know, outside those who follow League cricket in Tamil Nadu.

He shot into limelight when he smashed 55 off 22 balls in the second edition of the TNPL against the Lyca Kovai Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on 12th August 2017 when he turned up for the VB Thiruvallur Veerans (now VB Kanchi Veerans).

Representing the Siechem Madurai Panthers this season, the 26 year old was on fire against Jones Tuti Patriots as he finished with excellent figures of 4-0-28-3 which helped his side restrict the mighty opposition to come out victorious. Apart from his bowling skills, his six-hitting abilities lower down the order have made him an integral member of this side.

