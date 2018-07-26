Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

TNPL 2018: 3 Players Who Have Changed Madurai's Fortunes This Season

Sidharth Siddhu
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
178   //    26 Jul 2018, 02:11 IST

It took 689 days for the Madurai based franchise to register their first ever win in TNPL. But, after tasting their first victory against the Chepauk Super Gillies, the Siechem Madurai Panthers have registered 2 more wins and are giving several other quality sides a run for their money. Though they do not boast of high-profile players like other sides, they have several individuals who have exceeded expectations with their performances on the field.

Image result for abhishek tanwar tnpl
Enter caption

The players who feature in this list, have shouldered the responsibility of winning matches for their side on a consistent basis and have added a lot of value to their side. They might be the main reason if Siechem Madurai Panthers reach the knockouts of the tournament.

Now let us have a look at these players:

#3 Abhishek Tanwar

Image result for abhishek tanwar madurai tnpl

Abhishek Tanwar might not be a name, that many people may know, outside those who follow League cricket in Tamil Nadu.

He shot into limelight when he smashed 55 off 22 balls in the second edition of the TNPL against the Lyca Kovai Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on 12th August 2017 when he turned up for the VB Thiruvallur Veerans (now VB Kanchi Veerans).

Representing the Siechem Madurai Panthers this season, the 26 year old was on fire against Jones Tuti Patriots as he finished with excellent figures of 4-0-28-3 which helped his side restrict the mighty opposition to come out victorious. Apart from his bowling skills, his six-hitting abilities lower down the order have made him an integral member of this side.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
TNPL 2018 Siechem Madurai Panthers Arun Karthik
Sidharth Siddhu
CONTRIBUTOR
Statistics Undergrad, Cricket Enthusiast,TNCA Scorer and a Freelance Cricket Writer.
TNPL 2018: Siechem Madurai Panthers register historic win...
RELATED STORY
TNPL 2018: Siechem Madurai Panthers - 689 days, 16...
RELATED STORY
2018 TNPL: Five things you need to know
RELATED STORY
TNPL 2018: Thala's fifty seals Siechem Madurai Panthers'...
RELATED STORY
TNPL is a good platform for getting picked in the IPL...
RELATED STORY
TNPL 2018: R Ashwin's heroics takes Dindigul Dragons home
RELATED STORY
TNPL 2018: Arun Karthick's fifty takes Siechem Madurai...
RELATED STORY
I have reduced around 15 kilos for my dream movie...
RELATED STORY
Before you read him, his four overs are completed, says...
RELATED STORY
I learnt my variations from playing tennis ball cricket,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us