TNPL 2018: Arun Karthick's fifty takes Siechem Madurai Panthers home against Tuti Patriots

After winning their first-ever TNPL match a few days back, Siechem Madurai Panthers registered consecutive wins as they beat a strong Jones Tuti Patriots side by seven wickets at the NPR college ground in Natham, Dindigul.

Chasing 166 runs to win, Madurai were off to a flying start, thanks to their openers taking 55 runs in the first six overs.

They put on 70 in eight overs before Rohit holed out for 28. Arun continued his good form as he kept attacking the bowlers and reached his fifty off 38 balls. When he tried to take on Athisayaraj Davidson, he top-edged one straight to S Anand at covers and departed for 59 off 42 balls with the help of three fours and four sixes.

Shijit Chandran batted sensibly for his 29 before he got out with 24 runs needed off 23 balls. Kousik Jagadeesan and Abhishek Tanwar remained calm and took their team past the target with eight balls to spare. Athisayaraj Davidson was the pick of Tuti bowlers with figures of 2/30 in his four overs.

After choosing to bat first, Tuti were off to a steady start, something that is not associated with them over the years. L Kiran Akash and Abhishek Tanwar bowled tight lines and kept the pressure on the Tuti top-order. The wicket of skipper Kaushik Gandhi didn't help their cause.

Anand Subramaniam replaced Kaushik at the wicket and looked sedate at the start of his innings. But, he stitched together a 44-run stand for the second wicket with S Dinesh, who scored 35 off 29 balls.

Akshay V Srinivasan walked in at the fall of Dinesh and looked positive from the word go. He, along with Anand, put on 66 runs for the third wicket before Anand was dismissed by Abhishek Tanwar for 44. Akshay got out soon after and Tuti were starring at a total around 145 in their 20 overs.

It was when R Sathish took charge as he hit three sixes in the last over and took his side to 165/5 in their 20 overs. The 37-year-old remained unbeaten on a 10-ball 24. Abhishek Tanwar was the pick of Madurai bowlers as he picked three wickets conceding 28 runs in his spell.

Turning point: Tuti Patriots' slow start with the bat under conditions suitable for batting drifted the game in favour of Madurai.

Brief scores: Siechem Madurai Panthers 166/3 in 18.4 overs ( KB Arun Karthick 59, Shijit Chandran 29, J Kousik 38*, Athisayaraj Davidson 2/30) beat Jones Tuti Patriots 165/5 in 20 overs (S Anand 44, V Akshay 42, Abhishek Tanwar 3/28) by seven wickets.