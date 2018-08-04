TNPL 2018: Lyca Kovai Kings keep playoff hopes alive

T Natarajan finished with figures of 1/11 as Kovai restricted Madurai to a paltry total

After restricting Siechem Madurai Panthers to just 103/8, Lyca Kovai Kings got over the line with eight wickets and 16 balls to spare to keep their playoff hopes alive. With eight points at the end of all their group games, Kovai's hopes now rest on what happens in Sunday's doubleheader.

Chasing just 104 for victory, Kovai Kings lost captain Abhinav Mukund early. Shahrukh Khan was his usual free-flowing self as he even hit a 102m six but he fell just one run shy of becoming the leading run-getter in TNPL 2018.

That brought Ashwin Venkataraman and Rohit R to the crease and the experienced duo saw them to the finish line. They put on an unbeaten 57-run partnership for the third wicket to keep Kovai's playoff hopes alive.

It was one of those days when nothing went right for Madurai. KB Arun Karthik, their leading run-getter this season was out off the second ball he faced courtesy of a stunning catch from T Natarajan. That set the tone for the side as captain Rohit was dismissed soon after. K Vignesh, who got both wickets, troubled the batsmen early with extra pace and bounce.

Just a single came off the final over of the power play as the Panthers finished the power play with just 3/25, which was the lowest power play score in TNPL 2018. It didn't get much better after as they got to the halfway stage at 43/5. Some late hitting from J Kousik and CV Varun helped them cross 100 but that wasn't enough.

Brief Scores: Lyca Kovai Kings 107/2 in 17.2 overs (Rohith R 34*, Shahrukh Khan 29, Ashwin Venkataraman 28*)beat Madurai Panthers 103/8 after 20 overs (Kousik J 32*, CV Varun 20*, Vignesh K 2/23, T Natarajan 1/11) by eight wickets.

For more TNPL related news, visit www.tnca.in