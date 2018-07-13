TNPL 2018: R Ashwin's heroics takes Dindigul Dragons home

R Ashwin's 3-25 played a key role in Dindigul Dragons' victory

R Ashwin led from the front as his side Dindigul Dragons register their first win of the tournament as they beat newcomers Siechem Madurai Panthers by nine wickets in the second match of TNPL 2018 at the ICL cricket ground in Tirunelveli.

Chasing 170, Dindigul got off to a fantastic start, thanks to opener Hari Nishaanth's 28. When he departed, his opening partner N Jagadeesan stitched together a 125-run partnership with R Vivek for the second wicket off 61 balls to keep his team in the hunt.

Both Jagadeesan and Vivek looked in a hurry as they were in the mood to take their team past the target in quick-time, something that will help their team's cause when it comes down to the Net Run Rate towards the end of the group stage.

Jagadeesan hit four consecutive fours off the bowling of Sabin Karnewar and reached his seventh TNPL half-century off 35 balls. Vivek was quicker to reach his fifty as he reached his off just 25 balls.

Dindigul hardly dropped a sweat as they romped home with 28 balls to spare. Jagadeesan remained unbeaten on 68 off 42 balls with the help of 11 fours and one six while R Vivek was not out on 70 off 33 balls with the help of eight fours and three sixes.

Earlier in the day, Siechem Madurai Panthers opted to bat first after winning the toss. They rode on KB Arun Karthik's 61 and some crucial contributions from skipper Rohit Damodaran (24), X Thalaivan Sargunam (26) and Shijit Chandran (35) took Madurai to 169/6 in their 20 overs.

R Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for Dindigul Dragons as he ended up with figures of 3/25 in his four overs with 15 of those runs coming in the 20th over.

Turning point: The second-wicket partnership between N Jagadeesan and R Vivek helped Dindigul Dragons to go past the target with ease.

Brief scores: Dindigul Dragons 170/1 after 15.2 overs (N Jagadeesan 68*, R Vivek 72*) beat Siechem Madurai Panthers 169/6 (KB Arun Karthik 61, Shijit Chandran 35, R Ashwin 3/25) by nine wickets.

