TNPL 2018: Ruby Trichy Warriors captain Indrajith still upbeat about playoff hopes

Srihari FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Exclusive 72 // 30 Jul 2018, 16:49 IST

Trichy Warriors need to win their next two games to have any chance of going through to the playoffs

Ruby Trichy Warriors captain B Indrajith still hasn't lost hope that his side can reach the playoffs for the first time in TNPL. After defeat to the Siechem Madurai Panthers on Sunday, the 24-year-old knows that all they can do is win their games and hope for the best.

After winning their first two games and looking in pole position to make the playoffs, defeat against Madurai was their third loss and that leaves them depending on other results in order to make it through to the TNPL 2018 playoffs.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Indrajith said: "I think the previous two games, we didn't bat well in the first six overs itself. In this game, we batted pretty well to score 175 but we didn't bowl well. To win a game, you have to contribute with both bat and ball and that just hasn't happened."

After a couple of single-digit scores, the Trichy Warriors captain moved to a middle-order role. The move was an instant hit as Mani Bharathy and Bharath Shankar put on a fifty partnership for the first wicket against Madurai.

"It wasn’t working well, we needed more stability in the middle order and I thought me batting in the middle-order will give more stability to the team," he added.

Although he admits that the team has plenty of experience in the batting department, he wants a complete performance from the side in their last two games. With just four points after the first five games, Trichy needs to win their last two games if they want to make their maiden playoff appearance in TNPL.

On the team's chance to progress further, the 24-year-old said: "The only thing we can control is our games. We will try and win those two games with whatever run rate we need and hope for the best."

Trichy Warriors, who are currently in the sixth spot, still have two games against Jones Tuti Patriots and VB Kanchi Veerans. To qualify for the playoffs, not only will they have to win both games but also hope that Lyca Kovai Kings lose their final game against Madurai Panthers and Tuti Patriots lose to iDream Karaikudi Kaalai in the final game of the TNPL 2018 group stage.

For more TNPL related news, visit www.tnca.in