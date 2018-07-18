Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
TNPL 2018: S Vidyut joins VB Kanchi Veerans as coach

Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
242   //    18 Jul 2018, 15:06 IST

<p>

VB Kanchi Veerans have appointed former Tamil Nadu batsman Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan as their coach for the 2018 Tamil Nadu Premier League.

Veerans have already played a game this season and were beaten by former champions Jones Tuti Patriots by 48 runs at the ICL cricket ground in Tirunelveli. Vidyut was contacted last night and joined the team in their practice session earlier today.

"I think they were looking for a coach. I got a call from them last night. It is a wonderful opportunity for me and it also helps that the owner of the franchise has played for the country at the highest level and he will make m job a lot easier. So, it came down to the last minute and I am really looking forward to working with a very young and inexperienced side with a lot of energy and a lot of talent. Hopefully, we can achieve something this season," said Vidyut in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda.

Vidyut is no stranger to coaching a T20 side as he has already been with Hubli Tigers in the Karnataka Premier League and Madurai Supergiant in the last season of TNPL. This time, he has a job on his hands as the Veerans bunch are relatively younger and inexperienced than the other two sides he has coached. But, the former Chennai Super Kings batsman is pretty confident about his boys doing well in the tournament.

"I don't get too much into it. I just look at the opportunity that came my way. The players have a lot of potential. I just joined their team today. Definitely, I will try to make a difference in whatever way I can. They just need to believe in themselves not looking at the results. If they play to their potential," he added.

The Baba Aparajith-led side will play their second match of the season against iDream Karaikudi Kaalai tomorrow (19 July) at the NPR college grounds in Natham.

TNPL 2018 VB Kanchi Veerans
