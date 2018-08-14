TNPL 2018: Team of the Tournament

Siechem Madurai Panthers clinched the 2018 TNPL title

The 2018 season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) turned out to be the tournament's most successful edition yet. Packed arenas and significant television audiences greeted almost every match. Quite a few acclaimed former cricketers from across the globe added star value in the commentary and analytics section.

Fittingly, the top two teams from the group stage successfully navigated the playoffs to contest the title clash. Eventually, Siechem Madurai Panthers comprehensively defeated Dindigul Dragons in the high-octane final. Let us now take a look at the team of the tournament. With a thriving mix of experienced performers and promising young talents, this lineup can pack quite a punch in the shortest format.

#5 Openers

KB Arun Karthik was undoubtedly the best batsman in the 2018 TNPL season

One of the more curious cases of discernible talent not fulfilling its estimated potential, KB Arun Karthik has been with the Tamil Nadu set up for a reasonably long time. The 2018 TNPL season saw the powerfully built right-hander achieve his breakthrough phase. Six of his ten innings were converted into fifty-plus scores. His tally of 472 runs at a magnificent average of 78.66 was the highest in the tournament.

Ostensibly named after the most popular Indian actor in the recent era, M Shahrukh Khan has stormed into the limelight. His sheer capacity to take apart bowling attacks in the Power Play overs established the foundation for Kovai Kings' fortunes. The 23-year old blitzed 325 runs at a rapid strike-rate of 141.30. The promising showing could elevate him to regular opportunities for Tamil Nadu in the coming years.

