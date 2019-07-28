TNPL 2019, CSG vs LKK Preview: Chepauk Super Gillies better placed for their clash against Lyca Kovai Kings

Lyca Kovai Kings team in practice session ahead of their clash against Chepauk Super Gillies

Tirunelveli, July 27: Chepauk Super Gillies will be in a better frame of mind and position when they troop out to face Lyca Kovai Kings at the India Cements Limited- Sankar Nagar ground, Tirunelveli on Sunday evening.

CSG rose to the top of the standings on Friday night after notching their second successive victory when they defeated iDream Karaikudi Kaalai by 54 runs. As the leaders, they will be brimming with confidence. In comparison, LKK has no such luxury as they are playing on two successive days. On Saturday, they face Ruby Trichy Warriors and then run into an in-form CSG on Sunday.

The CSG and LKK games have been keenly contested affairs with the 2017 champions winning three of the five meetings and LKK emerging victors in two.

The odds are against LKK but they are no pushovers as they are the only team who has made it to the playoffs in every season of the league.

Match 13: Chepauk Super Gillies v Lyca Super Kings

Venue: India Cements Limited-Sankar Nagar ground, Tirunelveli

When: July 28, 2019 (Sunday)

Match timings: 7:15 P.M. onwards

Live on: Star Sports 3, Star Sports (Tamil), Vijay Super

Players to watch out: S Harish Kumar, M Ashwin (CSG); Akkil Srinaath, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh (LKK)

Head to Head: CSG 3; LKK 2

2018 league record: CSG eighth; LKK third

2019 record: CSG L1, W2; LKK W1, L1

TEAMS

Chepauk Super Gillies: M Kaushik Gandhi (captain), KH Gopinath, V Ganga Sridhar Raju, U Sasidev, S Harish Kumar, Murugan Ashwin, A Aarif (WK), M Siddharth, D Rahul, G Periyaswamy, R Alexandar, B Rahul, MK Siva Kumar, V Arun Kumar, Sunny Kumar Singh.

Lyca Kovai Kings: M Shahrukh Khan, Abhinav Mukund (captain), Pradosh Ranjan Paul (WK), Malolan Rangarajan, B Anirudh Sita Ram, W Antony Dhas, Thangarasu Natarajan, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Akkil Srinaath, S Manigandan, S Ajith Ram, J Suresh Kumar, Ashwin Venkatraman, Muhammad Adnan Khan, RS Jaganath Srinivas.

Umpires: Rajesh Kannan, M Kuppuraj; Third umpire: M Ashwin Kumar

Match referee: S Sharath