TNPL 2019, Dindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super Gillies Preview: Ashwin-led Dragons run into rejuvenated Chepauk side 

Press Release
NEWS
Preview
44   //    18 Jul 2019, 16:57 IST

Natham, Dindigul, July 17: It’s action time in the fourth Sankar Cement Tamil Nadu Twenty20 Premier League (TNPL) as a fresh season is all set to get underway at the picturesque NPR College Ground, Natham on July 19, 2019 (Friday). 

The tournament opener has the potential to be a cracker as it pitches two strong teams – last year’s finalists and hosts Dindigul Dragons and 2017 champions Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) against each other. 

Having reinforced their squad with smart buys this year, Super Gillies are keen on improving on their displays of the past two seasons and go all the distance. Head coach Hemang Badani is content with the teams’ preparation and hopes that they execute their many plans on match day as well. 

“We had a vague season last year but it’s again part of the game. We have seen Seichem Madurai Panthers transform from a team who did not register a single win in the first two seasons to bag the title last season. These are things that happen in this game and we would like to rectify our mistakes and play better cricket,” Badani said during a media interaction here on Wednesday. 

“With Kaushik coming into the side, he brings a lot to the table with his bat, captaincy and handling pressure. We have our bowling department covered as well. I’m quite confident and comfortable that we got most things covered but you’ve to execute the plans successfully on the match day,” he added. 

Chepauk Super Gillies is going to be led by explosive batsman Kaushik Gandhi as all-rounder Vijay Shankar is yet to recover from a toe injury he sustained in the recently concluded World Cup in England. 

The 29-year-old right-hand batsman, traded this season from Tuti Patriots, is confident of a good show this season. 

“We’re looking to win the TNPL this time as this team has done well in the past seasons. We were the runners-up during the inaugural season and later won the second edition. We’ll try to get back on track and win the title this time. We’re stronger as a unit and I think we’ll perform well this season,” Kaushik said. 

Meanwhile, hosts Dindigul Dragons will be backing on the experience of their inspirational captain Ravichandran Ashwin for a winning start. 

Coach M Venkataramana is seeking an all-round improvement from his side with the singular purpose of reaching the final and win the crown. “We would like to improve our brand of cricket and our performance from the last three seasons. We want to enter the final again and win the trophy this time. 

“We are happy with the composition of our team with all departments being adequately covered,” the former Tamil Nadu off-spinner said. 

N Jagadeesan, who led Dindigul for the most part of last season in Ashwin’s absence, is banking on his stint with the Chennai Super Kings earlier this year to help his team this season. “Being part of CSK, I gained good experience and learned some important lessons out of it, which I hope to execute here,” said the wicketkeeper-batsman, who was the highest run-getter (396 runs) for Dindigul Dragons last season. 

Match 1: Dindigul Dragons v Chepauk Super Gillies 

Venue: NPR College ground, Natham, Dindigul 

When: Friday, July 19, 2019 

Match timings: 7:15 P.M onwards 

Live on:Star Sports 3, Star Sports (Tamil), Vijay Super, Hotstar 

Players to watch out 

Dindigul Dragons: Ravichandran Ashwin, N Jagadeesan 

Chepauk Super Gillies: Kaushik Gandhi, G Periyaswamy 

Teams 

Dindigul Dragons (from):Chaturved NS, Hari Nishaanth C, Mohammed M, Rohit R, Adithya Arun, Abhinav M, Silambarasan M, Trilok Nag H, Kaushik J, Varun M Totadri, Jagadeesan N, Vivek R, Ashwin R. 2019 signings:Sumant Jain, Karthik Saran M, Yazh Arun Mozhi, S Sujay, B Praanesh, M Anbu. 

Chepauk Super Gillies (from):Vijay Shankar, Gopinath KH, Ashwin M, Harish Kumar S, Ganga Sridhar Raju V, Sunny Kumar Singh Y, Samruddh Bhat, Arun Kumar V, Rahul B, Siddharth M, Arun B, Aarif A, Siva Kumar MK, Alexandar R, Sasidev U, Karthik SÂ. 2019 signings:Kaushik Gandhi M, G Periyaswamy, D Rahul, R Thavith Kumar, Y Jeba Selvin, V Santhanasekar. 

Chepauk Super Gillies: Coach: Hemang Badani, Captain: Kaushik Gandhi.M, Team Manager: Saravana Kumar 

Dindigul Dragons: Team manager: Balaji Maradapa, Player: Jagadeesan.N, Coach: Venkatramana.N

Tags:
TNPL 2019 Dindigul Dragons Chepauk Super Gillies Ravichandran Ashwin Vijay Shankar
