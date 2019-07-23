×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

TNPL 2019, IDKK v VBKV: Bowling concerns for VB Kanchi Veerans as they take on Karaikudi Kaalai

Press Release
NEWS
Feature
18   //    23 Jul 2019, 21:14 IST

Can the iDKK batsmen pile pressure on the opposition bowlers?
Can the iDKK batsmen pile pressure on the opposition bowlers?

VB Kanchi Veerans will be hoping to get their act together against iDream Karaikudi Kaalai in their second Sankar Cement Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) match at the NPR College ground, Natham, Dindigul on Wednesday.

VBKV bowlers were guilty of giving away too many freebies (16 wides) leading to an eight-wicket defeat in their opening match against Lyca Kovai Kings. A better bowling display should serve them well considering the fact that their batsmen scored 150 despite losing early wickets.

Bowling concerns surround iDream Karaikudi Kaalai as well. Despite scoring 171 for 5 against Ruby Trichy Warriors the game ended in a tie. RTW star Murali Vijay stole the show and iDKK were luck to scrape through in the Super Over. Having gained two points from the game, they also will be keen see their bowlers come good.

Match 7: VB Kanchi Veerans v iDream Karaikudi Kaalai

Venue: NPR College ground, Natham, Dindigul

When:July 24, 2019 (Wednesday)

Match timings: 7:15 P.M. onwards

Live on: Star Sports 3, Star Sports (Tamil), Vijay Super

Players to watch out: Francis Rokins, R Suthesh (VBKV); Maan K Bafna, Sunil Sam (iDKK)

Advertisement

Head to Head: VB Kanchi Veerans 1; iDream Karaikudi Kaalai 2 

2018 league record: VBKV finished seventh; iDKK finished fourth 

TEAMS

VB Kanchi Veerans: S Lokeshwar (WK), K Vishal Vaidhya, Baba Aparajith (Captain), U Mukilesh, Arun S, Aushik Srinivas R, P Francis Rokins, R Silambarasan, R Sanjay Yadav, Rajagopal Satish, NS Harish, R Suthesh, RS Mokit Hariharan, K Deeban Lingesh, S Siddharth, R Divakar R. 

iDream Karaikudi Kaalai: Anirudha Srikkanth (Captain & WK), V Aaditya, L Surya Prakash, R Srinivasan, Maan K Bafna, M Shajahan, R Rajkumar, S Swaminathan, Sunil Sam, V Lakshman, S Mohan Prasath, S Kishan Kumar, Ashwath Mukunthan, R Kavin, RD Ashwin Kumar.

Umpires: K Srinivasan, GR Sadashiv Iyer; Third umpire: JR Madanagopal

Match referee: B Kalyanasundaram

 

Tags:
TNPL 2019 VB Kanchi Veerans iDream Karaikudi Kaalai TNPL Schedule
Advertisement
TNPL 2019, LKK v VBKV: Abhinav Mukund and Shahrukh Khan power Lyca Kovai Kings to an eight-wicket victory over VB Kanchi Veerans
RELATED STORY
TNPL 2019, iDream Karaikudi Kaalai aim to overcome middle-order blues as they take on the Ruby Trichy Warriors 
RELATED STORY
TNPL 2019: Murali Vijay’s brilliance in vain as Anirudha Srikkanth stands tall in thrilling tie of Sankar Cement TNPL
RELATED STORY
TNPL 2019: Lyca Kovai Kings set to face off against 'tricky' VB Kanchi Veerans in opening encounter of the Sankar Cement Tamil Nadu Twenty20 League
RELATED STORY
TNPL 2019 Schedule: Complete Time Table,  When and where to watch, Live Streaming &  Telecast Details
RELATED STORY
TNPL 2019: Recovering Vijay Shankar still has a lot to offer Super Gillies
RELATED STORY
TNPL 2019, CSG v RTW: Chepauk Super Gillies believe they can stop Ruby Trichy Warrior’s Murali Vijay
RELATED STORY
TNPL 2018: Team of the Tournament
RELATED STORY
TNPL 2019, DD v SMP: Dindigul Dragons’ duo sizzle in big victory over last year's champions Siechem Madurai Panthers in the 100th match of the competition
RELATED STORY
TNPL 2019, Siechem Madurai Panthers v Turi Patriots Match preview: Battle of the champions on show as Panthers take on Patriots
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us