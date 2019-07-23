TNPL 2019, IDKK v VBKV: Bowling concerns for VB Kanchi Veerans as they take on Karaikudi Kaalai

Can the iDKK batsmen pile pressure on the opposition bowlers?

VB Kanchi Veerans will be hoping to get their act together against iDream Karaikudi Kaalai in their second Sankar Cement Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) match at the NPR College ground, Natham, Dindigul on Wednesday.

VBKV bowlers were guilty of giving away too many freebies (16 wides) leading to an eight-wicket defeat in their opening match against Lyca Kovai Kings. A better bowling display should serve them well considering the fact that their batsmen scored 150 despite losing early wickets.

Bowling concerns surround iDream Karaikudi Kaalai as well. Despite scoring 171 for 5 against Ruby Trichy Warriors the game ended in a tie. RTW star Murali Vijay stole the show and iDKK were luck to scrape through in the Super Over. Having gained two points from the game, they also will be keen see their bowlers come good.

Match 7: VB Kanchi Veerans v iDream Karaikudi Kaalai

Venue: NPR College ground, Natham, Dindigul

When:July 24, 2019 (Wednesday)

Match timings: 7:15 P.M. onwards

Live on: Star Sports 3, Star Sports (Tamil), Vijay Super

Players to watch out: Francis Rokins, R Suthesh (VBKV); Maan K Bafna, Sunil Sam (iDKK)

Head to Head: VB Kanchi Veerans 1; iDream Karaikudi Kaalai 2

2018 league record: VBKV finished seventh; iDKK finished fourth

TEAMS

VB Kanchi Veerans: S Lokeshwar (WK), K Vishal Vaidhya, Baba Aparajith (Captain), U Mukilesh, Arun S, Aushik Srinivas R, P Francis Rokins, R Silambarasan, R Sanjay Yadav, Rajagopal Satish, NS Harish, R Suthesh, RS Mokit Hariharan, K Deeban Lingesh, S Siddharth, R Divakar R.

iDream Karaikudi Kaalai: Anirudha Srikkanth (Captain & WK), V Aaditya, L Surya Prakash, R Srinivasan, Maan K Bafna, M Shajahan, R Rajkumar, S Swaminathan, Sunil Sam, V Lakshman, S Mohan Prasath, S Kishan Kumar, Ashwath Mukunthan, R Kavin, RD Ashwin Kumar.

Umpires: K Srinivasan, GR Sadashiv Iyer; Third umpire: JR Madanagopal

Match referee: B Kalyanasundaram