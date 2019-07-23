TNPL 2019: "Silambarasan doesn’t shy away from a challenge", says Dindigul Dragons captain Ravichandran Ashwin

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS Feature 82 // 23 Jul 2019, 20:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Silambarasan (L) has been in top form in TNPL 2019

Tirunelveli, July 23: Dindigul Dragons are on a roll this season having notched two back to back victories in the 4th Sankar Cement Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) and a big reason for their success is a 21-year-old from Vellore, M Silambarasan.

The young left-arm spinner has emerged as the leading wicket-taker of the season with two four-wickets hauls. In the tournament opener against Chepauk Super Gillies, he took 4-13 from three overs to unsettle the rivals while on Monday, the 100th match of TNPL, against defending champions Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) he pocketed four wickets for 20 runs. His combined analysis from the two matches is a spectacular 7-0-33-8. It’s an amazing turnaround from last season where he had only eight wickets (6 matches, 19.2 overs) from the entire tournament.

According to his captain, Ravichandran Ashwin, Silambarasan’s successful start this season is because of his big heart and that he doesn’t shy away from challenges. This was evident against SMP when he was hit for a four each by openers KB Arun Karthick and A Sathyaraj in his first over. But he got back at the batsmen by dismissing both in his second over. Karthick fell hitting a widish delivery straight to point fielder NS Chaturved while Sathyaraj was bowled by a full-length ball.

Ashwin believes Silambarasan has the potential to make it big. “He doesn’t shy away from a challenge. He is very happy to bowl during any part of the game. He is pretty much accurate with what he delivers, ninety percent of the time he is able to get what is being said to him right. For someone who is so young, he has got pretty much most of the assets. I think he will only get better over time,” Ashwin said.

Silambarasan, in turn, credited the Indian star for his success. “I come well-prepared for my matches. Ashwin guides me and tells how to bowl to a particular batsman. He asks me to be bold no matter what I do,” he said.