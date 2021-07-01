TNPL 2021: Approval granted to TNPL by the state government

The Tamil Nadu state government has given its approval to the TNPL authorities to hold the league in the state. The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association has received a formal written letter from the state government and an official announcement concerning it is expected on July 2nd.

TNPL will be the first state-run league to be held during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, state associations across the country couldn't hold their respective leagues owing to the restrictions imposed due to the pandemic.

TNCA has set some strict rules in place for all officials and players taking part in TNPL

Chepauk Super Gillies were the winners of the 2019 edition of TNPL

The TNCA has set some strict COVID-19 protocols for all the players taking part in the tournamenTNPL 21. It has been made compulsory for all players and officials connected with the league to undergo 5 RT-PCR tests and a mandatory 5-day quarantine. The league will be held behind closed doors, with no audience allowed at the premises.

The state government has also permitted them to stage 32 matches at 3 venues The TNCA is yet to decide on the three venues, with the final leg of the tournament set to be played in Chennai. Players and officials will be entering quarantine on July 4 in Chennai and will have to show 2 negative RT PCR tests. They will be allowed to train on July 9th and 10th with the league scheduled to begin on July 19th. The final is scheduled to be played on August 15th.

Chepauk Super Gillies, Lyca Kovai Kings, Dindigul Dragons, Trichy Warriors (previously Ruby Kanchi Warriors), iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (previously Karaikudi Kalai), Siechem Madurai Panthers (previously Madurai Super Giants), Salem Spartans (previously Tuti Patriots) and Nellai Royal Kings (VB Thiruvalluvar Veerans) will be the 8 teams contesting for the silverware. Chepauk Super Gillies were the winners of the last edition of the league and will be looking forward to defending their title.

