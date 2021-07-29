TNPL 2021: Match 14 – Ruby Trichy Warriors vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The Ruby Trichy Warriors will take on the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the 14th match of the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021. The game will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai, and will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, July 29.

The Ruby Trichy Warriors are atop the table with two wins and two losses from their four games so far in the TNPL. The Warriors come into the clash on the back of a five-wicket defeat against the Dindigul Dragons. Nidhish Rajagopal top-scored with 45 but, the Dragons clinched a win in the final over of the game.

The IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans have had three different results in three games so far in the TNPL. After their first match was washed out, the Tamizhans lost to the Salem Spartans by 16 runs. However, they returned to winning ways with a crunch win over the Nellai Royal Kings in a last-over thriller. Maan Bafna scored a brilliant 72 not out to take his team over the finish line and register their first win of the competition.

The Tamizhans will look to build on their win last time out, while the Warriors will aim to bounce back to winning ways following their disappointing defeat in the previous game.

Match Details

Match: Ruby Trichy Warriors vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, TNPL 2021

Date: July 29, 2021 (Thursday)

Time: 7:30 PM (IST)

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the game suggests cloudy skies but there is very little chance of rainfall. The temperature will hover around the mid 30 degree Celsius range, so expect dew to come into the picture as the game progresses. There are unlikely to be any stoppages and a complete match is on the cards.

Pitch Report

A total of 150 is par on this wicket. With humid conditions, chasing will be a viable option for the captain winning the toss, with totals hardly being defended during the tournament. The pacers have struggled to get any help from the surface while the spinners continue to lead the line.

Predicted Playing XI

Ruby Trichy Warriors

The Warriors have lost their last few games but are still atop the standings and have no reason to change their combination.

Predicted XI: Amit Sathvik, Adithya Ganesh (wk), Nidhish Rajagopal, Sumant Jain, Antony Dhas, Muhammed Adnan Khan, Sunil Sam, Rahil Shah (c), M Mathivannan, M Poiyamozhi, Saravan Kumar

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

The Tamizhans got their first win of the competition last time out and are likely to stick to their same XI as well.

Predicted XI: S Dinesh, Tushar Raheja, N Mohammed Ashik (wk), R Rajkumar, S Aravind, Maan Bafna, P Francis Rokins, M Mohammed (c), S Mohan Prasath, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Aswin Crist

Match Prediction

Despite contrasting results before heading into the clash, the Ruby Trichy Warriors will be the favorites to claim the win. The Tamizhans have shown the potential to threaten even the best teams, but the Warriors' superior quality should make them tick and clinch the points on Thursday.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava