TNPL 2021: Match 19 – Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The Dindigul Dragons will take on the Chepauk Super Gillies in the 19th match of the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2021 in Chennai on Sunday.

The Dragons are atop the standings, having won three of their four games in the competition so far. They are coming off a 76-run win against the Salem Spartans in their last game. Batting first, the Dragons put on 185, with fifties from Hari Nishanth and Rajendran Vivek. Mokit Hariharan also chipped in with a blazing cameo at the end. The Spartans were then bowled out for a paltry 109.

Meanwhile, the Super Gillies are coming off a win against the Spartans in their previous fixture. Having restricted their opposition to 142, the Super Gillies chased the target down with seven balls to spare, with N Jagadeesan scoring a half-century.

Both teams will look to continue their winning ways on Sunday, so an enticing game could be in store.

Match Details

Match: Dindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super Gillies, TNPL 2021.

Date: August 1, 2021 (Sunday).

Time: 7:30 PM (IST).

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai.

Weather Report

The forecast for the game is partly cloudy weather. The temperature is expected to hover in the 28 to low 36-degree Celsius range, so expect dew to be a factor in the game. There is likely to be some rain, but a full match is on the cards.

Pitch Report

Scores in the region of 150 have been common during the TNPL this season, a trend that could continue in this game too. In humid conditions, chasing could be a viable option for the captain winning the toss, as teams have struggled to defend totals in the competition. The pacers have struggled to get any help from the surface, with the spinners ruling the roost.

Predicted Playing XIs

Dindigul Dragons

The Dragons have no reason to tinker with their combination and should stick to their same XI for this game. The onus will be on the likes of Mani Bharathi and Hari Nishanth to deliver.

Predicted XI: S Arun, Hari Nishanth (c), Mani Bharathi (wk), RS Mokit Hariharan, R Vivek, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Suresh Lokeshwar, Gurjapneet Singh, Rangaraj Suthesh, S Swaminathan, M Silambarasan.

Chepauk Super Gillies

Like the Dragons, the Super Gillies also have a set playing XI, so no changes are expected. The likes of Satish and Jagadeesan will need to continue taking the responsibility for the team, though.

Predicted XI: Kaushik Gandhi (c), N Jagadeesan (wk), S Sujay, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, Harish Kumar, Sonu Yadav, Jaganath Srinivas, Manimaran Siddharth, Dev Rahul, R Alexander.

Match Prediction

Dindigul Dragons are the favourites and will likely clinch a win at the Chepauk on Sunday. Both teams come into this game on the back of wins, but the Dragons have a far superior squad on paper.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar.

Edited by Bhargav