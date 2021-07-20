TNPL 2021: Match 2, Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Chepauk Super Gillies will take on the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the second match of the TNPL 2021 on July 20. The match will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Super Gillies are the most successful team in the championship, having won the title twice.

They are, in fact, the defending champions after they won the tournament back in 2019, defeating the Dindigul Dragons by 12 runs in the final. The Super Gillies, captained by Kaushik Gandhi, will be aiming to kick-start their campaign with a win this time around.

The team has the likes of Narayan Jagadeesan, Sandeep Warrier and Rajagopal Satish, who have all plied their trade for various sides in the Indian Premier League. Jagadeesan has had the privilege of playing alongside MS Dhoni in the IPL.

The Tamizhans, previously Karaikudi Kaalai, are yet to get their hands on the trophy. Back in 2019, they had a horrendous campaign as they finished eighth in the TNPL points table. The team, led by M Mohammed, will be looking to beat the Super Gillies against all odds and start on a winning note.

Match Details

Match: Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, TNPL 2021

Date: July 20, 2021 (Tuesday)

Time: 7:30 PM (IST) & 2:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Weather Report

The playing conditions will be cloudy, but with no chance of rain during match time. The temperature will be around the 31 degrees Celsius mark, with humidity mostly in the 50s. An uninterrupted match can be expected on Tuesday night at Chepauk.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Chennai turned out to be a decent one to bat on in TNPL 2021's opener and run-scoring wasn’t all that difficult. The pacers and the spinners shared wickets in equal proportion. Batting first should be the way forward since the track in Chennai tends to slow down as the match progresses.

Predicted Playing XIs

Chepauk Super Gillies

Narayan Jagadeesan features among the leading run-scorers in the history of the TNPL. Spinner R Sai Kishore, meanwhile, has been a prolific wicket-taker in the championship. Kaushik Gandhi, their skipper, has also performed well for them.

Predicted XI: Narayan Jagadeesan, Kaushik Gandhi (c), Nilesh Subramanian, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, S Harish Kumar, R Sonu Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Sandeep Warrier, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, R Alexander

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

In his team’s opening match, skipper Mohammed has to be on top of his game. In the previous TNPL edition, he scored 102 runs at a strike rate of 165.57 and also picked up five wickets at an economy rate of eight. The likes of Gowtham, Maan Bafna, R Rajkumar and others need to step up as well.

Predicted XI: M Mohammad (c), Aswin Crist, R Rajkumar, S Dinesh, Adhithya Giridhar, S Siddharth, P Francis Rokins, N Mohammad-Ashik, A Karippuswamy, S Mohan Prasath, K Gowtham Thamarai

Match Prediction

Chepauk Super Gilles have experienced players in their ranks and should be able to win the TNPL game with ease.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

Edited by Prem Deshpande