TNPL 2021: Match 20 – IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs. Madurai Panthers Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans will take on the Siechem Madurai Panthers in the 20th match of the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2021. The game will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Monday, August 2.

The Tamizhans have had a mixed tournament so far, with five points in their five games so far. While their game against the Chepauk Super Gillies was washed out, they won two and lost two and are placed fourth in the table.

They will go into the game on the back of a thrilling two-run victory in their last game over the Lyca Kovai Kings. Batting first, the Tamizhans put up 162 on the board, with 30s from S Dinesh, Francis Rokins, and Mohammed.

The latter starred with the ball as well, picking up four wickets to help the Tamizhans defend their score and clinch a win.

As far as the Panthers are concerned, their previous fixture against the Nellai Royal Kings was washed out. In the previous three games, they lost two and registered a solitary win.

In their last completed game, they suffered defeat at the hands of the Kovai Kings after failing to chase down 172.

Match Details

Match: IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs. Siechem Madurai Panthers, TNPL 2021

Date: August 2, 2021 (Monday)

Time: 7:30 PM (IST)

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the game is expected to be partly cloudy. The temperature is expected to hover in the 29-to-35-degree Celsius range.

Expect dew to come into the picture as the game progresses. Despite forecasts of rain, a full match is likely on the cards.

Pitch Report

Scores in the region of 150 have been common during the TNPL, but recent games have seen teams breach the 160-170 mark.

In humid conditions, chasing will be a viable option for the captain winning the toss, with totals hardly defended during the tournament. The pacers have struggled to get any help from the surface while the spinners continue to dominate.

Predicted Playing XI

iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Batting has been a concern for the Tamizhans, but they will be pleased with their performance last time out and will hardly make any changes.

Predicted XI: S Dinesh, S Siddharth, Tushar Raheja (wk), Maan Bafna, R Rajkumar, M Mohammed (c), S Aravind, P Francis Rokins, Aswin Crist, S Mohan Prasath, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan.

Siechem Madurai Panthers

Balchander Anirudh scored a half-century last time before rain ensured their game was abandoned. The Panthers may also stick to their same XI and hope that the likes of Arun Karthik and NS Chaturved step up.

Predicted XI: Arun Karthik (wk), K Rajkumar, B Anirudh Sita Ram, NS Chaturved (c), Jagatheesan Koushik, M Shajahan, R Mithun, Ramalingam Rohit, R Silambarasan, Kiran Akash, Aushik Srinivas.

Match Prediction

The iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans are the favorites and will be carrying momentum after their win over the Kovai Kings. The Panthers will make things difficult for the Tamizhans, but the latter will bank on their superior quality to garner a victory.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

