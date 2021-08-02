TNPL 2021: Match 21 – Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The Nellai Royal Kings and the Dindigul Dragons will battle it out in Match No.21 of the TNPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

The Nellai Royal Kings have just one win from four games and are at the bottom of the table. Their previous game against the Madurai Panthers was eventually abandoned.

They previously faced successive defeats against the Tiruppur Tamizhans and the Dindigul Dragons. The Royal Kings will now have to win all of their remaining games to stay in contention.

Meanwhile, the Dindigul Dragons have three wins and are placed second in the TNPL 2021 table. They lost their last game to the Super Gillies.

The Dragons failed to chase down 160, folding up for 135 in the end. However, they look to be a strong team with a well-balanced batting and bowling unit.

The Nellai Royal Kings have their task cut out. They need a win at any cost to stay alive in the tournament. Meanwhile, the Dragons will look to get back to winning ways and consolidate their position in the TNPL table.

Match Details

Match: Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons, TNPL 2021

Date: August 03, 2021 (Tuesday)

Time: 7:30 PM (IST)

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

Weather Report

The temperature will vary between 30 to 35 degrees Celsius on matchday.

Pitch Report

The wicket has generally been good for batting in the first innings. Bowlers have got some assistance as well, and spinners will continue to hold importance in the middle. With the dew factor coming in, the team winning the toss would ideally look to bowl first.

Predicted Playing XIs

Nellai Royal Kings

Batting has been a concern for the Nellai Royal Kings throughout the TNPL this year. They could only manage a total of 148 against the Tiruppur Tamizhans, which they failed to defend. Baba Aparajith and Baba Indrajith will hold the key for them.

Their spinners should look to target Dindigul’s middle order. The Nellai Royal Kings are in a must-win scenario and have to come good as a unit.

Predicted XI: Baba Aparajith(c), Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Indrajith(wk), Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Sanjay Yadav, NS Harish, Arjun Murthy, Mohan Abhinav, Sharun Kumar, T Ajith Kumar, V Athisayaraj Davidson.

Dindigul Dragons

After three successive wins, the Dindigul Dragon’s winning streak came to a halt against the Chepauk Super Gillies.

Captain Hari Nishanth has been the only consistent batter so far. The likes of Mokit Hariharan, Mani Bharathi, and R Vivek will have to come to the party.

Predicted XI: S Arun, C Hari Nishaanth(c), Rajhamany Srinivasan, K Mani Bharathi(wk), RS Mokit Hariharan, Rajendran Vivek, S Swaminathan, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Gurjapneet Singh, M Silambarasan, Rangaraj Suthesh.

Match Prediction

The Nellai Royal Kings have struggled to find form this season. They are clearly the weaker side. The Dindigul Dragons have depth in their batting and one of the strongest bowling attacks as well.

Going by performance and balance, Dindigul Dragons are certain favorites to win this game.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

Edited by Arjun Panchadar