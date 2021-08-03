TNPL 2021: Match 22 – Madurai Panthers vs Chepauk Super Gillies Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

In the 22nd game of the 2021 TNPL, the Siechem Madurai Panthers will lock horns with the Chepauk Super Gillies at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Every game is important from now onwards as we are heading to the business end of the tournament.

The Panthers and Super Gillies are placed in third and fourth position respectively in the table with five points under their belt. The Super Gillies have played one game less than the Panthers and will be eager to grab two points.

The Panthers were brilliant in their last game as they defeated the Tiruppur Tamizhans by 81 runs. The huge win helped them increase their net run rate. Their batsmen, NS Chaturved and J Kousik, were brilliant and the bowlers stepped up in the second innings.

The team has won two and lost two games with one being washed out so far. They will be eager to continue the winning momentum against the Super Gillies.

The Super Gillies, on the other hand, have played four games in total. They have won two and lost one with one being washed out. They beat the Dindigul Dragons in their previous game by 24 runs.

Skipper Kaushik Gandhi and Narayan Jagadeesan have been good with the bat for them. Silambarasan has performed with the ball as well. They will be eager to cement their place in the top four.

Match Details:

Match: Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Chepauk Super Gillies, 22nd Match TNPL 2021.

Date and Time: August 04, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Weather report:

The temperature in Chennai will be on the higher side. It will range between 28 and 35 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain on Wednesday. It will be a humid day in Chennai.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium has been on the slower side. We saw the pitch getting good for batting in the second half of the match but it will assist the spinners throughout the game. Anything above 160 will be difficult to chase. The spinners will play a vital role in the game for both sides.

Predicted Playing XIs

Siechem Madurai Panthers

The Panthers were brilliant in their previous game. They defeated the Tamizhans by 81 runs as each and every player stepped up. With two crucial points up for grabs, one may not expect them to change their winning combination.

Playing XI: P Praveen Kumar (wk), Arun Karthik, B Anirudh Sita Ram, NS Chaturved (c), Jagatheesan Kousik, Sugenthiran, K Deeban Lingesh, Aushik Srinivas, R Silambarasan, V Gowtham, B Rocky

Chepauk Super Gillies

The Super Gillies are on a roll having won their last two games. Kaushik Gandhi has led the side nicely and will be looking forward to taking his team to the playoffs. It is likely they will not tinker with the XI for the game against the Panthers.

Playing XI: Kaushik Gandhi (c), N Jagadeesan (wk), S Sujay, Rajagopal Sathish, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Harish Kumar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sonu Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Jaganath Sinivas, Sandeep Warrier

Match prediction:

Both teams will be high in confidence having won their previous games. Both have the winning momentum and will look to carry it forward. The Super Gillies have all the bases covered and can be expected to finish on top against the Madurai Panthers.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee