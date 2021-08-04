TNPL 2021: Match 23 – Salem Spartans vs Nellai Royal Kings Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Salem Spartans will lock horns with the Nellai Royal Kings in the 23rd match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021. The iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host this exciting contest. Both teams are placed in the bottom half of the table and are desperate for a win.

The Salem Spartans are reeling at the bottom of the table with three points. They have won only a single match and lost three games with one being washed out.

Nothing has gone right for them so far and a loss in the upcoming game will see them out of the competition. Experienced players such as Vijay Shankar and Murugan Ashwin have failed to make an impact in the tournament.

The Nellai Royal Kings, on the other hand, are sitting in sixth position in the points table with five points under their belt. They have won two and lost two games with one being washed out. The Royal Kings are in contention to finish in the playoffs and will be eager to keep the winning momentum behind them.

They beat the Dindigul Dragons in their last game by five wickets. Skipper Baba Aparajith is back in form as well. He will be eager to grab two crucial points in his team’s upcoming clash against the Spartans.

Match Details:

Match: Salem Spartans vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2021.

Date and Time: August 05, Thursday 07:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Weather report:

The ever-humid climate of Chennai will welcome the two sides. Temperatures will hover between 28 and 35 degrees Celsius, although rain is expected in the evening. We might witness rain interruptions throughout the course of the game.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is on the slower side, though it becomes good for batting under lights. Dew plays a major factor in the second innings and teams like to chase here.

But spinners play a major role as the pitch assists the slow bowlers. We see a lot of slower balls being bowled by pacers.

Predicted Playing XIs

Salem Spartans

With only two games to play, the Spartans will continue to back their players. Nothing has gone right for them this season but skipper Daryl Ferrario is confident of finishing the season on a high. They are expected to field the same XI that featured against the Ruby Trichy Warriors in their last game.

Playing XI: S Abhishek, Akshay Srinivasan, Daryl Ferrario (c), Vijay Shankar, Umashankar Sushil (wk), Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Karthikeyan, M Ganesh Moorthi, AVR Rathnam, Lokesh Raj, G Periyaswamy

Nellai Royal Kings

The Nellai Royal Kings were brilliant in their last match against the Dindigul Dragons. Finally, they have got the right combination and have a good balance to their side. The Royal Kings are expected to go with the same winning combination for the clash against the Salem Spartans.

Playing XI: Baba Aparajith (c), Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Indrajith (wk), Sanjay Yadav, Arjun Murthy, Jitendra Kumar, Sri Neranjan, NS Harish, Trilok Nag, V Athisayaraj Davidson

Match prediction:

At the business end of the tournament, both sides are expected to give their all. Both sides look strong on paper but the Nellai Royal Kings have got the winning momentum behind them. With the Spartans struggling to fire in unison, the Kings are likely to come out on top.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee