TNPL 2021: Match 24 – Chepauk Super Gillies vs Lyca Kovai Kings Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

In the 24th match of the TNPL, the Chepauk Super Gillies will lock horns with the Lyca Kovai Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both teams have two games left in the league stage and will be eager to grab points and cement their place in the playoffs.

The Chepauk Super Gillies are in second position in the table with seven points to their name. They have played five games in total, winning three and losing one with one being washed out due to rain. A win in Chepauk's next game will see them qualify for the playoffs.

The Super Gillies are on a roll coming into this match. Having won their last three games, they will be high on confidence. The Super Gillies defeated the Madurai Panthers in their previous match, riding on a captain’s knock from Kaushik Gandhi. The bowlers are doing a fine job for them and they look the favorites to finish in the top four.

Lyca Kovai Kings, on the other hand, are placed in fifth position in the points table. Having managed to win only two games out of five, they have five points under their belt. Skipper Shahrukh Khan hasn’t fired yet in the competition and will be eager to step up and change his side’s fortunes going forward.

Ganga Sridhar Raju has been in good form for the Kovai Kings at the top of the order but the players have failed to fire in unison. They lost a closely-fought contest against the Tiruppur Tamizhans in their previous game and will be looking forward to getting back to winning ways. A win in their next match will increase the Kovai Kings' chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

Match Details:

Match: Chepauk Super Gillies vs Lyca Kovai Kings, TNPL 2021.

Date and Time: August 06, Thursday 07:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Weather report:

The ever-humid climate of Chennai will greet both sides. Temperatures will range between 28 and 34 degrees Celsius. There are very low chances of rain in the evening. It remains to be seen if a full game will take place or not.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is on the slower side, though it becomes good for batting under lights. Anything above 150 is a difficult task for teams chasing. The spinners will have an advantage in the first innings.

Predicted Playing XIs

Chepauk Super Gillies

The Chepauk Super Gillies are on a roll so far. Experienced players have stepped up in crunch situations. They have the winning momentum behind them and aren't expected to make any changes to their XI.

That said, Sandeep Warrier suffered an ankle injury in the last game. If he doesn’t recover in time, we might see him being replaced by Dev Rahul.

Playing XI: Kaushik Gandhi (c), N Jagadeesan (wk), Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sonu Yadav, Harish Kumar, Jaganath Sinivas, Manimaran Siddharth, R Alexander, Sandeep Warrier/ Dev Rahul

Lyca Kovai Kings

Lyca Kovai Kings lost their previous game against the Tamizhans. But a five-day break will surely help them regain that lost touch. Going into the business end of the tournament, the Kings won't be keen to give chances to new players. They are expected to go in with the same XI that they fielded against the Tamizhans.

Playing XI: Ganga Sridhar Raju, J Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Ashwin Venkataraman, Shahrukh Khan (c), Abhishek Tanwar, U Mukilesh, N Selva Kumaran, S Ajith Ram, R Divakar, Valliappan Yudheeswaran

Match prediction:

Since this is the business end of the tournament, both sides will be going all out for a win. The Chepauk Super Gillies are coming off a win in their last game whereas the Kings have lost against the Tamizhans.

The Super Gillies look strong on paper and have all bases covered. They have the edge over the Lyca Kovai Kings and are likely to come out on top.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee