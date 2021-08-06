TNPL 2021: Match 25 – IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans will face Dindigul Dragons in the 25th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This is the last match of the league stages for them and both sides have chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

The Tamizhans are placed seventh in the table with five points to their name. Having played six games, they have won two and lost three with one being washed out. They suffered a heavy loss against the Madurai Panthers as they were defeated by 81 runs. The Tamizhans will be eager to turn the tables around.

They have a well balanced side but have failed to fire in unison. Skipper Mohammed and Aswin Crist have been good with the ball. But the batsmen have failed to score, resulting in the team reeling in the bottom half of the table. A win would increase their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

The Dindigul Dragons, on the other hand, are on the brink of making it to the next round. They have played six matches so far, winning and losing three games apiece. The Dragons have six points to their name and a win against the Tamizhans would guarantee them a place in the top four.

It has been a roller-coaster of a ride for the Dragons so far. After getting three wins in a row, they lost their previous two games. Skipper Hari Nishanth has been good for them so far and will be looking forward to stepping up in the upcoming game. They need to be on their toes to get back to winning ways.

Match Details:

Match: IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons, TNPL 2021.

Date and Time: August 07, Saturday 03:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Weather report:

Temperatures in Chennai are expected to be in the 30s. It will hover between 27 and 35 degrees Celsius. The chance of rain expected is very low and hence, we are likely to witness a full game.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is on the slower side. With the game beginning in the afternoon, the spinners will have an advantage throughout the game. The dew won’t play any part in the game. Expect the pitch to play true throughout the course of the match.

Predicted Playing XIs

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

With qualification on the line, the Tamizhans will look to be at their best against the Dindigul Dragons. Expect them to field the same XI that featured against the Madurai Panthers.

Playing XI: S Dinesh, S Aravind, Maan Bafna, P Francis Rokins, M Mohammed (c), R Rajkumar, Tushar Raheja (wk), Affan Khader, Alliraj Karuppusamy, Aswin Crist, S Mohan Prasath

Dindigul Dragons

The Dindigul Dragons are one win away from qualifying for the playoffs. They will back their players despite their loss against the Nellai Royal Kings in their previous game. Don’t expect them to make any changes to the playing XI.

Playing XI: Hari Nishanth (c), Mani Bharathi (wk), R Vicek, Rajhamany Srinivasan, RS Mokit Hariharan, S Swaminathan, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, MS Sanjay, Gurjapneet Singh, M Silambarasan, Rangaraj Suthesh

Match prediction:

Both sides have suffered losses in their previous games. With qualification on the line, expect them to come out hard against each other. The Dindigul Dragons have got a more balanced side compared to the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and should finish on top.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee