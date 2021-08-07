TNPL 2021: Match 27 – Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The Lyca Kovai Kings will lock horns with the Nellai Royal Kings in the 27th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League on August 8. The game will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Lyca Kovai Kings are sixth in the table with five points to their name. They have only managed to win two out of their six matches thus far, losing three and having one washed out. The Kovai Kings need a win here to stay in contention for the playoffs.

The Kovai Kings have struggled with the bat. They have been over-reliant on Ganga Sridhar Raju and Sai Sudharsan and it's time for the other batsmen to step up as well. The bowlers have also struggled in the death overs and need to tighten up their act.

The Nellai Royal Kings, on the other hand, are comfortably placed in third. They have gained seven points with three wins from six games. A win against Lyca will ensure they finish in the top four.

Skipper Baba Aparajith has been a consistent run-scorer at the top of the order for Royal Kings, while young gun Pradosh Ranjan Paul has impressed with his fearless stroke-play. With the ball, it's the spinners who have dealt most of the damage and they will look to continue in the same vein.

Match Details:

Match: Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2021.

Date and Time: August 08, Saturday 03:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Weather report:

Temperatures in Chennai are expected to hover between 28 and 34 degrees Celsius. Conditions are expected to stay humid throughout the day. There is a very low chance of rain and a full game is on the cards.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is on the slower side so the spinners will have a major role to play.

Predicted Playing XIs

Lyca Kovai Kings

After suffering two successive losses, the Kovai Kings will be eager to get a win under their belt. They are likely to field the same XI that featured against the Super Gillies in their last game.

Playing XI: Ganga Sridhar Raju, Ashwin Venkataraman, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan (c), U Mukilesh, R Kavin (wk), Abhishek Tanwar, S Ajith Ram, N Selva Kumaran, R Divakar, Valliappan Yudheeswaran

Nellai Royal Kings

The Nellai Royal Kings have momentum on their side. Almost all of their players have contributed thus far, putting them on the brink of qualification. They are to tinker with a winning combination for their clash against the Lyca Kovai Kings.

Playing XI: Baba Aparajith (c), Laxmesh Suryaprakash, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Indrajith (wk), Sanjay Yadav, Arjun Murthy, Sri Neranjan, NS Harish, T Veeramani, V Athisayaraj Davidson, Trilok Nag

Match prediction:

Expect both sides to come out all guns blazing. The Nellai Royal Kings are riding a wave of momentum and confidence and should have enough firepower to come out on top against the Kovai Kings.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

