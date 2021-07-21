TNPL 2021: Match 3, Nellai Royal Kings vs Ruby Trichy Warriors - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Nellai Royal Kings will take on the Ruby Trichy Warriors in the third match of the TNPL 2021 on July 21. The match will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Ruby Trichy Warriors, previously Ruby Kanchi Warriors, have been perennial underachievers in the TNPL over the years. In three out of four seasons, they finished seventh in the points table. In 2018, they had their best season when they ended up in sixth spot on the table.

The Kings, formerly VB Kanchi Veerans, are yet to get their hands on the trophy. After failing to end up in the top four during the first three seasons, they made the playoffs in 2019. However, they lost to the Madurai Panthers by five wickets.

The Kings have Baba Aparajith, who has garnered a truckload of experience in domestic cricket over the last few years. For the Warriors, Rahil Shah needs to bring all his experience to the fore. In their last four meetings, the Kings beat the Warriors three times.

Match Details

Match: Nellai Royal Kings vs Ruby Trichy Warriors, TNPL 2021

Date: July 21, 2021 (Wednesday)

Time: 7:30 PM (IST) & 2:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be cloudy, and there are chances of rain at around 11 PM. Hence, there could be a brief stop when the match is in its closing stages. The temperature will be around 31 degrees Celsius, with humidity mostly in the 60s.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Chepauk has generally been slow and low. The spinners have always dictated terms on the surface in Chennai. Moreover, chasing may not be easy as the pitch is expected to get slower. Batting first should be the way forward.

Predicted Playing XIs

Nellai Royal Kings

Baba Aparajith has 897 T20 runs under his belt and a lot will depend on how he performs. He also has 15 wickets in the format. His brother Indrajith will be key for the Kings as well, having scored 319 T20 runs. Sanjay Yadav was a prolific run-scorer last season with 241 runs from seven innings.

Predicted XI: CH Jitendra Kumar, Sanjay Yadav R, V Athisayaraj Davidson, T Ajith Kumar, Baba Indrajith, Baba Aparajith (C), Ashwath Mukunthan, S Senthil Nathan, Jitendra Kumar CH, Rohit Ram R, Veeramani T

Ruby Trichy Warriors

The Warriors will depend a lot on Anthony Dhas, who has scored 88 runs and taken 14 wickets in his T20 career. M Poiyamozhi has picked up six wickets in his previous seven matches in the TNPL. Rahil Shah has taken over 200 wickets combining first-class, List A and T20 cricket, and his role will also hold significance.

Predicted XI: B Rahul, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi, M Poiyamozhi, Rahil S Shah (C), S Santosh Shiv, W Antony Dhas, R Ganesh, Sumant Jain, Muhammed Adnan Khan, G Hemanth Kumar, G Karthick Shanmugam

Match Prediction

Both teams are equally matched, and hence, a close match seems to be in store. But Nellai Royal Kings are expected to win the game as they have slightly more experience in their squad.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava