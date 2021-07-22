TNPL 2021: Match 4, Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Dindigul Dragons will take on the Madurai Panthers in the fourth match of the TNPL 2021 on July 22. The match will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Dragons are yet to win the coveted TNPL trophy in the four seasons they have taken part in thus far. However, luck has eluded them to some extent after they finished as runners-up in the 2018 and 2019 editions of the TNPL.

In fact, the Dragons have made the playoffs three out of four times. In the previous season, the Chepauk Super Gillies beat them by 12 runs in the final after the Dragons failed to chase down 127 in their quota of 20 overs.

The Panthers, on the other hand, started their TNPL campaign, finishing eighth in 2016 and 2017. However, they turned their fortunes around, winning the title in 2018. In 2019, they made the playoffs but lost to the Dragons in Qualifier 2 at the NPR College Ground.

Match details

Match: Dindigul Dragons vs Madurai Panthers

Date & Time: July 22, 2021 7:30 PM (IST) & 2:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Weather report

The playing conditions will be cloudy during match time, but with no chances of rain. The temperature will be at around 31 degrees Celsius, with the humidity mostly in the 60s.

Pitch report

The pitch in Chennai has traditionally been low and slow. Batting may not be a cakewalk throughout the 40 overs. In the second half, the batters are likely to face more heat as the pitch may slow down. Batting first should remain the way forward for the teams.

Predicted XIs

Dindigul Dragons

For the Dragons, C Hari Nishanth is going to be a key player. In the previous TNPL edition, he scored 322 runs. The onus will also be on M Sanjay, who made 241 runs in the 2019 edition of the tournament. K Vishal is an impressive batter and has the ability to make use of the mandatory powerplay for his team.

Dindigul Dragons: K Vishal, S Arun, A Vivek, C Hari Nishanth, R Vimal, R Hariharan, M Sanjay, S Kishan Kumar, L Vignesh, R Suthesh, V Lakshman

Madurai Panthers

The Panthers will depend heavily on Arun Karthik, who was the third-highest run-scorer in the 2019 TNPL edition with 356 runs. J Kaushik also played brilliantly in the previous season, scoring 195 runs and picking up 10 wickets. The rest of the players need to make contributions as well in the upcoming game.

Madurai Panthers: Arun Karthik, B Anirudh, V Aditya, R Srinivasan, K Deeban, A Srinivas, DT Chandrashekhar, J Kaushik, D Chandrasena, K Akash, R Mithun

Match Prediction

In their last five meetings, the Dragons beat the Panthers four times. The Dragons look like a stronger unit and should be able to win once again.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

Edited by Ritwik Kumar