TNPL 2021: Match 7 – IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Salem Spartans Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans are set to take on the Salem Spartans in the seventh match of TNPL 2021 on Saturday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Spartans had their opening TNPL match against the Lyca Kovai Kings washed off due to rain. Their bowlers had a tough time, as they conceded 168 runs in 18 overs. Fast bowler G Periyaswamy impressed, picking up two wickets at an economy rate of six.

Their other bowlers struggled, as Sai Sudharsan’s 43-ball 87 kept them at bay. The Spartans need to be more penetrative to make an impact in the TNPL. B. Praneesh had an off-day last time, leaking 38 runs off three overs at an economy rate of 12.7.

The Tamizhans, meanwhile, faced the Lyca Kovai Kings in their last TNPL game. Even their match got washed off after rain played spoilsport. Their batters didn’t have a great outing, as the team was reduced to 36/7 in 8.2 overs.

Rajagopal Satish picked up a five-wicket haul and ran through their batting order. The Tamizhans need to improve on their batting to go deep at TNPL 2021. Their bowlers are yet to be tested and are likely to face a stern challenge in the upcoming encounter.

Match Details

Match: IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Salem Spartans, TNPL 2021.

Date: July 24, 2021 (Saturday).

Time: 7:30 PM (IST)/ 02:00 PM (GMT).

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Weather Report

The playing conditions will be partly cloudy with temperature around 32 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be in the 60s, and there is little chance of rain.

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be a good one for batting with something in it for the bowlers as well. Batting first should be the way forward, as the track may not be easy to bat on in the second innings.

Predicted XIs

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Predicted XI: S Dinesh, S Aravind, S Siddharth, Maan Bafna, P Francis Rokins, Tushar Raheja (wk), R Rajkumar, M Mohammed (c), Aswin Crist, S Mohan Prasath, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan.

Salem Spartans

Predicted XI: Akshay Srinivasan, Gopinath, S Abishek, Umashankar Sushil (wk), B Praanesh, Daryl Ferrario (c), Vijay Shankar, Ravi Karthikeyan, M Ganesh Moorthi, G Periyaswamy, Murugan Ashwin.

Match Prediction

The Salem Spartans are a bit more experienced than the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. They should be able to win the match.

TV and live-streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar.

