TNPL 2021: Match 9 – Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The Lyca Kovai Kings are set to take on the Dindigul Dragons in the ninth match of TNPL 2021 on July 25 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

After their opening TNPL game against Salem Spartans was washed out, the Lyca Kovai Kings romped to an eight-wicket win over the Ruby Trichy Warriors. With three points and a net run rate of 1.083, the team is placed at the top of the points table.

Ganga Sridhar Raju became the Player of the Match after his 52-ball knock of 74 runs during the Kovai Kings’ run-chase. The Dragons, on the contrary, got off to a horrendous start in the TNPL. They lost their first game against the Madurai Panthers by six wickets on Thursday, July 22.

After being put in to bat first, the Dragons were bowled out for 96 in 18.5 overs. The hefty defeat also dropped their net run rate to -1.667. They will be looking to put aside the disappointment of the loss and take to the field on Sunday night with a fresh start in mind.

Match details

Match: Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons, TNPL 2021

Date and July: July 25, 2021 (Sunday) 7:30 PM (IST)/ 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Weather report

There will be intermittent clouds throughout the duration of the game with thunderstorms around 8 PM, but there are no chances of rain. The temperature will be around 29 degrees Celsius.

Pitch report

The pitch has behaved a tad indifferently so far in the ongoing TNPL edition. The deck is expected to have everything for both the batters and the bowlers. Since the Kovai Kings won after batting second last time, they won’t mind chasing a total.

Predicted XIs

Lyca Kovai Kings

Sai Sudharsan has been in incredible form, having notched 144 runs from two matches at a strike rate of 167.44. Ganga Sridhar Raju has also been on top of his game, having notched 107 runs. Abhishek Tanwar, N Selva Kumaran and K Vignesh also picked up two wickets in their previous two TNPL games.

Predicted XI: Ganga Sridhar Raju, R Kavin (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Ashwin Venkataraman, Shahrukh Khan (c), U Mukilesh, Abhishek Tanwar, N Selva Kumaran, S Ajith Ram, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Elangovan Srinivasan

Dindigul Dragons

Predicted XI: Rajhamany Srinivasan (c), Hari Nishanth, S Arun, RS Mokit Hariharan, Mani Bharathi (wk), R Vivek, MS Sanjay, M Silambarasan, Gurjapneet Singh, Rangaraj Suthesh, S Swaminathan

Match prediction

The Lyca Kovai Kings’ batting has fired on all cylinders so far in the tournament. Their bowling hasn’t been the worst either, which is why they should be able to win the upcoming TNPL game.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar.

