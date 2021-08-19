5 TNPL 2021 players who could be on the radar of IPL teams

Tamil Nadu Premier League's (TNPL) fifth edition pleasantly surprised everyone with the quality of cricket that was on display. One major improvement from earlier seasons was the fielding aspect, especially the catching. Another trend in TNPL 2021 was the effectiveness of the left-handed batters. The sudden emergence of southpaws playing match-winning knocks was a highlight of the tournament.

The Tamil Nadu state team have 13 players representing various IPL 2021 franchises, the most for any domestic side. This is a significant change from five years ago when only Ravichandran Ashwin, Murali Vijay and Dinesh Karthik were part of IPL. It is no coincidence that the first-ever edition of TNPL started five years ago in 2016, with the state's T20 cricket going from strength to strength since.

On that note, here are five TNPL players who have a very good chance of making the cut in the IPL.

#1 R Vivek

Team - Dindigul Dragons

Role - Right-handed middle-order batsman, right-arm slow-medium bowler

The 30-year-old has been a constant performer for the Dindigul Dragons ever since the inaugural edition of the TNPL. He was retained ahead of the likes of N Jagadeesan and Hari Nishanth for the 2020 edition, which was later shelved due to COVID-19.

His breakthrough season came in 2018 as he smashed 22 sixes in seven innings, accumulating 262 runs at a staggering strike rate of 209.60. He then made his Tamil Nadu debut in the 2019 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Although his six-hitting abilities against slow bowlers have been second to none in the TNPL, he has struggled a bit while facing pacers. In TNPL 2021, he has shown signs of improvement and could well bag an IPL contract next season.

#2 M Mohammad

Team - iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Role - Right-arm medium-fast bowler, Right-handed lower-middle order batsman

M Mohammed's rise from humble beginnings to become one of Dindigul's biggest success stories! #TNPL2018 #NammaOoruNammaGethu pic.twitter.com/XDMIrjgcYZ — TNPL (@TNPremierLeague) August 7, 2018

A star pace-bowling all-rounder on the Tamil Nadu circuit, M Mohammad has been knocking on the IPL teams' doors for quite some time now. He was terrific with both the ball and bat in TNPL 2021. He took 10 wickets in seven games (the tournament's joint fifth-highest wicket-taker) at a strike rate of 13.1. His powerful six-hitting ability was also on show this season as he smashed six maximums.

Pace bowling all-rounders are rare in India and he could well be a replacement option for an overseas all-rounder in any of the IPL teams.

#3 Ganga Sridhar Raju

Team - Lyca Kovai Kings

Role - Left-handed opening batsman, part-time spinner

Swift glovework from Indrajith!🧤



Ganga Sridhar Raju was looking assured with four 4s & a 6, but the wicket-keeper pouches one down leg!



WATCH - https://t.co/sUgdkViPGG



LKK: 48/1 in 6 overs#ShriramCapitalTNPL2021 #LKKvNRK pic.twitter.com/4HIIv6QuMy — TNPL (@TNPremierLeague) August 8, 2021

The elegant left-handed opener was one of the top-five run-scorers in TNPL 2021, amassing 285 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 136.36. The 28-year old batsman has historically scored the majority of his runs square of the wicket. However, in TNPL 2021, he surprised everyone with his big-hitting abilities down the ground too. It could be an important factor that will be considered by the scouts of the IPL teams.

In the previous four TNPL seasons, Ganga Sridhar Raju accumulatively hit only 15 sixes in 29 games. But he hit 17 sixes in just eight games this season.

#4 Sonu Yadav

Team - Chepauk Super Gillies

Role – Right-arm medium-fast bowler, Right-handed lower-middle order batsman

Sonu Yadav with some⚡️ reflexes for a caught & bowled!



Santosh Shiv departs for 16; Nidhish Rajagopal is the new bat in for Warriors.



WATCH HERE-https://t.co/yVDAaDWxe4



RTW: 45/1 in 4 overs#ShriramCapitalTNPL2021 #RTWvCSG #TNPLFinal pic.twitter.com/CS0W0Zpilm — TNPL (@TNPremierLeague) August 15, 2021

In a team bolstered by Tamil Nadu and IPL superstars, Sonu Yadav rose through the ranks and proved his worth this season. He took nine wickets in 10 games and tonked a few while coming to bat lower down the order. The fact that he bowled the majority of his overs towards the end of an innings and still had a decent economy of 7.7 speaks volumes about his death-bowling capabilities.

The 21-year-old’s skillsets and roles were very much similar to M Mohammad's in TNPL 2021. And just like his older brother Sanjav Yadav, who has had gigs with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the past, Sonu Yadav is looking forward to getting his first IPL contract soon.

#5 Sai Sudharsan

Team - Lyca Kovai Kings

Role - Left-handed top-order batsman

The 19-year-old was nothing short of a revelation in TNPL 2021. He scored six 40-plus scores in eight games this season. Overall, he is the second-highest run-scorer with 358 runs at a staggering average of 71.60 and a strike rate of 143.77.

This boy Sai Sudarshan is special, get him into the TN team asap! @TNCACricket . He had such a good league season and has now seamlessly transitioned into the 20 over format.✅✅ #solidtalent @TNPremierLeague #TNPL — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 19, 2021

The stylish left-hander scored a smashing 43-ball 87 with five maximums to mark his TNPL debut. Tamil Nadu’s very own Ravichandran Ashwin called him 'special' and urged state selectors to get him on the team upon seeing the innings.

Special mention

G Periyasamy of Salem Spartans has been a phenomenal pacer in the TNPL and even bowled in the KKR nets during the last IPL. Although there is some concern over his pace, he has several capabilities to be a top bowler at higher levels.

