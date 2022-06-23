TNPL 2022, CSG vs NRK Prediction: Who will win today's 1st Match?

The sixth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) will kick off on June 23 with a match between Chennai Super Gillies (CSG) and Nellai Royal Kings (NRK).

The tournament will be played in four cities, Tirunelveli, Dindigul, Coimbatore, and Salem. A total of eight teams will participate in the league, with the final scheduled to take place on July 31. A total of 32 games will be played in this year’s edition.

Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) lock horns with Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli. The Chepauk Super Gillies are the defending champions. They are the most successful team in the competition, having won the title three times.

The Nellai Royal Kings, on the other hand, didn’t have the best of the seasons last time around as they failed to qualify for the knockout stages. They won three games, lost as many and finished in fifth position with seven points to their name. They will look to put the 2021 season behind them and make a fresh start this year.

Both sides have some exciting players and the opening game of this edition of TNPL promises to be a cracking contest. Expect the players to come out all guns blazing.

Will the Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) beat the Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG)?

Nellai Royal Kings team in action (Image Courtesy: Flickr)

The Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) have been one of the most consistent sides in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. They have experienced players on their side who have stepped up in crunch situations. They will certainly start as favorites ahead of the sixth edition.

Baba Indrajith will be leading the Nellai Royal Kings and will look to use all his experience to get his team off to a winning start.

The likes of Kaushik Gandhi, Rajagopal Sathish, Narayan Jagadeesan, and Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore will represent the Super Gillies who look stronger on paper than the Royal Kings. The Super Gillies look a well-balanced unit and we expect them to start their title defence on a positive note.

Prediction: Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) to win this encounter.

