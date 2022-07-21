TNPL 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sanjay Yadav and Abhishek Tanwar continue to top the charts – Updated after Match 24

Salem Spartans faced the Ruby Trichy Warriors in the 24th match of the sixth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League on Thursday. The contest took place at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem.

After being asked to bat first, the Salem Spartans’ batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they were knocked over for a mere 87. Only four batters managed to get into double digits. Warriors skipper Rahil Shah finished with three wickets.

The Ruby Trichy Warriors made a shaky start to their chase and were 26/2 at the end of five overs. But rain arrived and no further play was possible and the Warriors won the game by four runs as they were ahead of the par score according to the DLS method.

TNPL most runs' list

Most Runs Table after the conclusion of Match 24

R Sanjay Yadav of Nellai Royal Kings continues to lead the list of run-getters of TNPL 2022. He is having a fantastic run in this competition and has scored 322 runs in six matches. He has hit three fifties and one century so far and is playing a vital role for the Royal Kings.

Sanjay Yadav’s teammate Baba Aparajith is in second position. He has 282 runs to his name at an average of 70.50. He is having an outstanding competition as well and will be eager to contribute for his side in the knockout stages of the tournament.

J Suresh Kumar of Lyca Kovai Kings has scored 277 runs in six matches. He is getting closer to Yadav through his fine contributions. Kumar is striking at 166.87 and will be eager to keep performing for the Lyca Kovai Kings. He is a vital to his team's chances of making the playoffs of TNPL 2022.

TNPL 2022 most wickets' list

Most Wickets Table after the conclusion of Match 24

Abhishek Tanwar leads the most wickets list of TNPL 2022. He has picked up 12 wickets in five matches at a sensational average of 10.50. The right-arm pacer also has a decent economy rate of 6.35.

Madurai Panthers’ L Kiran Akash has jumped into the second spot on the most wickets' list. He has 10 wickets to his name from five matches at an average of 16.30. He returned figures of 3/18 in his last game against the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and will look to carry forward his rich form with the ball.

Ragupathy Silambarasan of Madurai Panthers has 10 wickets to his name from six matches. He is economical with the ball and is playing a key role for the Panthers this season. He will look to add a few more to his tally in their last group game against the Ruby Trichy Warriors.

