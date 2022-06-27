TNPL 2022, RTW vs ITT Prediction: Who will win today's 6th Match?

The sixth game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 sees the Ruby Trichy Warriors (RTW) take on the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli on Monday.

The Ruby Trichy Warriors got off to a perfect start to the competition as they comprehensively beat the Dindigul Dragons in their opening game. Skipper Rahil Shah won the toss and opted to bowl first. The decision paid off as the bowlers bowled brilliantly and restricted the Dragons to 144/8 in their 20 overs.

The Warriors lost two early wickets but a solid partnership between Nidhish Rajagopal and Adithya Ganesh helped them chase down the total with one over to spare and eight wickets in hand. They will be brimming with confidence after that win and will look to carry the winning momentum forward.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, on the other hand, had a season to forget last time around. They managed to win only two games out of seven and finished at the bottom of the table. They will surely be looking for a better performance in the sixth edition of the TNPL and get off to a winning start.

Srikkanth Anirudha will be leading the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. They have got a relatively young squad and if they play to their potential, they certainly have the ability to go all the way in the competition.

Will IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) beat the Ruby Trichy Warriors (RTW)?

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in action (Image Courtesy: Times24 TV)

The Ruby Trichy Warriors won their opening game of the competition convincingly. The IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, meanwhile, will be playing their opening game of the competition against the high-flying Warriors on Monday. They will have to be on their toes to get off to a winning start.

The Ruby Trichy Warriors look like a settled unit and have got the right combination early in the competition. They fired in unison in their opening game and will look to replicate the same when they face the Tamizhans on Monday.

Prediction: Ruby Trichy Warriors (RTW) to win this contest.

