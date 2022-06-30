NRK vs DD Prediction: Who will win today's TNPL match?

The Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) will take on the Dindigul Dragons (DD) in the seventh match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul.

The Nellai Royal Kings have got off to a perfect start to the competition. After defeating the Chepauk Super Gillies in their first game, they carried their winning momentum forward by beating the Salem Spartans in their next game.

Bowling first, the Royal Kings’ bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Spartans to 149 in their 20 overs. The batters then stepped up and contributed as they chased down the total in the 18th over to make it two in two.

Dindigul Dragons, meanwhile, lost their opening game of the tournament against the Ruby Trichy Warriors. They bounced back to beat the Lyca Kovai Kings in their second game. It was a high-scoring affair, where the Dragons managed to hold their nerves to finish on the winning side.

The Lyca Kovai Kings posted 188 on the board after being asked to bat first. The Dragons’ batters contributed and kept building partnerships. It went down to the wire but the Dragons got across the line with four balls to spare.

Will the Dindigul Dragons (DD) beat the Nellai Royal Kings (NRK)?

Hari Nishanth in action (Image Courtesy: Times of India)

Both Dindigul Dragons and Nellai Royal Kings are coming off a win in their respective previous games. The Royal Kings are unbeaten so far in the competition whereas the Dragons bounced back to register their first win after getting off to a losing start. It will be an exciting contest when these two sides meet on Thursday.

The Nellai Royal Kings have bowled well so far in the competition as compared to the Dragons and will hold the upper hand in their upcoming contest. The Dragons’ bowlers therefore need to step up to challenge the Royal Kings.

The Nellai Royal Kings look like a settled unit and are expected to come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) to win today's TNPL match.

