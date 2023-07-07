TNPL 2023, Eliminator, Nellai Royal Kings vs Siechem Madurai Panthers: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

The Nellai Royal Kings will square off against the Siechem Madurai Panthers in the Eliminator of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023. The SCF Cricket Ground in Salem will be hosting this contest which will be the last one at this venue in this year’s competition.

The Nellai Royal Kings finished the league stages at the third position. They won five games out seven and finished with 10 points. They faced Ba11sy Trichy in their last league game and beat them comprehensively. They will look to repeat their performance against the Panthers in the Eliminator.

Bowling first, the Royal Kings did a fantastic job of restricting Trichy to 146/6 in a rain-curtailed fixture of 19 overs per side. Ajitesh Guruswamy (56* off 29 balls) smashed a quickfire fifty as it helped them ace the chase in just 11.5 overs.

The Siechem Madurai Panthers, on the other hand, won their final league game against the Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans to seal a berth in the playoffs of TNPL 2023. They will be high in confidence after the win and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

After being asked to bat first, the Panthers scored 160 in their 20 overs, thanks to contributions from their top-order batters. Gurjapneet Singh and Ajay Krishna picked up two wickets each as it helped them limit the Tamizhans to 156/6 to win the game by four runs.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Match Details:

Match: Nellai Royal Kings vs Siechem Madurai Panthers, Eliminator, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Date and Time: July 8th 2023, Saturday, 7:15 PM IST

Venue: SCF Cricket Ground, Salem

Nellai Royal Kings vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Pitch Report

The pitch at the SCF Cricket Ground assists spin bowling. The spinners are expected to get some purchase from the surface as the ball tends to grip off the surface. Runs scoring becomes easier for batters once they spend some time in the middle.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Weather Forecast

The temperature in Salem on Saturday is expected to range between 23 and 33 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Probable XIs

Nellai Royal Kings

Probable XI

Arun Karthik (c), Lakshay Jain S, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Ajitesh Guruswamy, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Sonu Yadav, Nidhish Rajagopal, M Poiyamozhi, S Mohan Prasath, Sandeep Warrier, T Veeramani

Siechem Madurai Panthers

Probable XI

Hari Nishanth (c), V Aaditya, Jagatheesan Kousik, S Sri Abisek, Anton A Subikshan, Swapnil Singh, Suresh Lokeshwar (wk), Murugan Ashwin, P Saravanan, Gurjapneet Singh, Ajay Krishna

Nellai Royal Kings vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Match Prediction

Both the Nellai Royal Kings and the Siechem Madurai Panthers are coming off a win in their respective last league games. They will be high in confidence and will look to step up on Saturday as the loser will get eliminated from the tournament.

Nellai Royal Kings have a good depth to their side and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Nellai Royal Kings to win this clash of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Tamil

Live Streaming: FanCode

