TNPL 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The seventh edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2023) is all set to kick off on June 12 and will be played till July 12.

During this period, a total of right teams will lock horns in a round-robin league format before the TNPL playoffs begin. Overall, 32 matches will be played in Coimbatore, Dindigul, Salem, and Tirunelveli. Qualifier 1, the Eliminator, and the Final will be hosted in Salem and Tirunelveli respectively.

The Chepauk Super Gillies outrightly won the 2017, 2019, and 2021 TNPL editions. They were also declared joint champions alongside the Lyca Kovai Kings after the 2022 final was washed out.

The Tuti Patriots (now Salem Spartans) in 2016 and Madurai Super Giants (now Siechem Madurai Panthers) in 2018 are the only other teams to have won the TNPL.

With so much excitement building up, let's take a closer look at the match schedule and squads ahead of the tournament.

TNPL 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times are in IST)

Match 1 - Monday, June 12, 7 PM: Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore).

Match 2 - Tuesday, June 13, 7 PM: Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies (SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore).

Match 3 - Wednesday, June 14, 3 PM: Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings (SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore).

Match 4 - Wednesday, June 14, 7 PM: Dindigul Dragons vs Ba11sy Trichy (SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore).

Match 5 - Thursday, June 15, 7 PM: Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore).

Match 6 - Friday, June 16, 7 PM: Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings (SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore).

Match 7 - Sunday, June 18, 3 PM: Salem Spartans vs Ba11sy Trichy (NPR College Ground, Dindigul).

Match 8 - Sunday, June 18, 7 PM: Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers (NPR College Ground, Dindigul).

Match 9 - Monday, June 19, 7 PM: Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies (NPR College Ground, Dindigul).

Match 10 - Tuesday, June 20, 7 PM: Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (NPR College Ground, Dindigul).

Match 11 - Wednesday, June 21, 3 PM: Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons (NPR College Ground, Dindigul).

Match 12 - Wednesday, June 21, 7 PM: Ba11sy Trichy vs Lyca Kovai Kings (NPR College Ground, Dindigul).

Match 13 - Thursday, June 22, 7 PM: Nellai Royal Kings vs Salem Spartans (NPR College Ground, Dindigul).

Match 14 - Saturday, June 24, 3 PM: Nellai Royal Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies (SCF Cricket Ground, Salem).

Match 15 - Saturday, June 24, 7 PM: Salem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers (SCF Cricket Ground, Salem).

Match 16 - Sunday, June 25, 3 PM: Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings (SCF Cricket Ground, Salem).

Match 17 - Sunday, June 25, 7 PM: Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Ba11sy Trichy (SCF Cricket Ground, Salem).

Match 18 - Monday, June 26, 7 PM: Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers (SCF Cricket Ground, Salem).

Match 19 - Tuesday, June 27, 7 PM: Salem Spartans vs Lyca Kovai Kings (SCF Cricket Ground, Salem).

Match 20 - Wednesday, June 28, 7 PM: Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons (SCF Cricket Ground, Salem).

Match 21 - Thursday, June 29, 7 PM: Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ba11sy Trichy (SCF Cricket Ground, Salem).

Match 22 - Saturday, July 1, 3 PM: Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Salem Spartans (Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli).

Match 23 - Saturday, July 1, 7 PM: Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons (Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli).

Match 24 - Sunday, July 2, 3 PM: Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings (Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli).

Match 25 - Sunday, July 2, 7 PM: Ba11sy Trichy vs Chepauk Super Gillies (Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli).

Match 26 - Monday, July 3, 7 PM: Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans (Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli).

Match 27 - Tuesday, July 4, 7 PM: Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli).

Match 28 - Wednesday, July 5, 7 PM: Ba11sy Trichy vs Nellai Royal Kings (Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli).

Match 29 - Friday, July 7, 7 PM: Qualifier 1 (SCF Cricket Ground, Salem).

Match 30 - Saturday, July 8, 7 PM: Eliminator (SCF Cricket Ground, Salem).

Match 31 - Monday, July 10, 7 PM: Qualifier 2 (Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli).

Match 32 - Wednesday, July 12, 7 PM: Final (Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli).

TNPL 2023: Live-Streaming Details

The seventh edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League will be live-streamed on Fancode, while the tournament will be broadcasted on the Star Sports network.

TNPL 2023: Full Squads

Chepauk Super Gillies

U Sasidev, Naryan Jagadeesan, Sanjay Yadav, Baba Aparajith, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Harish Kumar S, Sathish R, Rahil Shah, Rohit R, Silambarasan M, Sibi R, Mathan Kumar S, Santosh Shiv S, Viju Arul M, Lokesh Raj TD, Rocky B, Ayyappan.

Dindigul Dragons

R Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Baba Indrajith, Subodh Kumar Bhati, Saravana Kumar P, Shivam Singh, Kishoor G, Hemanth Kumar G, Vimal Khumar R, Diran VP, Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, Mathivanan M, Tamil Dhileepan ME, Advaith Sharma, Rohan Ravi Bhutra, Sarath Kumar C, Arun S, Vignesh P, Affan Khader M.

Siechem Madurai Panthers

Gowtham V, Murugan Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Kousik J, Swapnil K Singh, Hari Nishaanth C, Shijit Chandran P, Sri Abisek S, Aaditya V, Gurjapneet Singh, Anton Andrew Subikshan M, Deeban Lingesh K, Saravanan P, Krish Jain, Rahul D, Sudhan D, Ajay K Krishnan, Ayush M, Surya B, Karthik S.

Lyca Kovai Kings

Shahrukh Khan, J Suresh Kumar, M Siddharth, Sai Sudarshan, M Mohammed, Sachin B, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan K, Kiran Akash L, Mukilesh U, Atheeq Ur Rahman MA, Vidyuth P, Yudheeswaran V, Ram Arvindh R, Hemcharan P, Divakar R, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Sujay S, Om Prakash KM.

Nellai Royal Kings

G Ajitesh, VS Karthik, Mohan Prasath, Sandeep Warrier, Arun Karthik, Aswin Crist A, Nidish Rajagopal, Sri Neranjan R, Mithun R, Rithik Easwaran S, Suryapprakash L, Poiyamozhi M, Harish NS, Emmanuel Cherian B, Rohan J, Sugendhiran P, Adithya A, Arun Kumar SJ.

iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Tushar Raheja, Vijay Shankar, R Vivek, R Sai Kishore, Anirudh Sita Ram B, Chaturved NS, Periyasamy G, Trilok Nag H, Vishal Vaidhya K, Rahul Ayyapan Harish, Ganesh S, Mohamed Ali S, Manigandan S, Radhakrishnan S, Vetrivel I, Karuppusamy S, Bhuvaneswaran P, Ragavan M.

Ba11sy Trichy

W Anthony Dhas, T Natarajan, Daryl S Ferrario, Monish Satish, Athisayaraj Davidson, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Silambarasan R, Jafar Jamal, R Alexandar, Mani Barathy K, Rajkumar R, Shajahan M, Francis Rokins, Akshay V Srinivasan, Easwaran K, Godson G, Mohamed Azeem K, Saran T, Vinod SP, Karthick Shanmugam G.

Salem Spartans

M Ganesh Moorthi, Jaganath Srinivas RS, Kaushik Gandhi M, Abhishek Tanwar, Akash Sumra, Maan K Bafna, Sunny Sandhu, Abhishek S, Mohammed Adnan Khan, Amit Sathvik VP, Gowri Sankar J, Mokit Hariharan S, Guru Sayee S, Yuvaraj V, Karthikeyan R, Kavin R, Sachin Rathi, Prasanth R, Aravind S.

