TNPL 2023: How to purchase tickets for Dindigul matches?

The 2023 Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) will get underway on Monday, June 12. Tamil Nadu's domestic T20 competition provides a great opportunity for the players to showcase their skills. This will be the sixth edition of the tournament and it promises to be a cracker of a season.

TNPL 2023 will see a total of eight teams compete for the title and the matches will be played across four venues. The first game of this edition will be played at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore on Monday between Lyca Kovai Kings and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. Six games will be played in Coimbatore before the action shifts to Dindigul.

The NPR College Ground in Dindigul will host seven league games. The Dindigul leg of the tournament will start on June 18 and go on for five days. The Salem Spartans will square off against Ba11sy Trichy in the first game. It is an afternoon fixture, with the first ball scheduled to be bowled at 3 PM IST.

The tickets for the matches to be played in Dindigul are available on the Insider website. There will be two afternoon games at this venue and the Hospitality – 2 tickets for these two games are priced at ₹2000 per person. The price will get reduced to ₹1500 for the remaining five games, which are all night games.

Tickets in the General Stand are priced at ₹200 per head. This stand at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul provides a lovely view for the fans and tickets are currently available on the Insider website.

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 Matches at the NPR College Ground, Dindigul

June 18, Sunday – Salem Spartans vs Ba11sy Trichy (3 PM IST, 9:30 AM GMT)

June 18, Sunday – Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers (7 PM IST, 1:30 PM GMT)

June 19, Monday – Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies (7 PM IST, 1:30 PM GMT)

June 20, Tuesday – Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (7 PM IST, 1:30 PM GMT)

June 21, Wednesday – Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons (3 PM IST, 9:30 AM GMT)

June 21, Wednesday – Ba11sy Trichy vs Lyca Kovai Kings (7 PM IST, 1:30 PM GMT)

June 22, Thursday – Nellai Royal Kings vs Salem Spartans (7 PM IST, 1:30 PM GMT)

