TNPL 2023, Match 1, Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast & Live Streaming Details

The seventh edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) will see Lyca Kovai Kings lock horns against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore on Monday (June 12).

The Lyca Kovai Kings and the Chepauk Super Gillies were declared co-champions last year after the final was washed out due to rain. The Kovai Kings will look to emulate their performances in the upcoming edition. S

Shahrukh Khan will continue to lead the Kings. Sai Sudharsan is in rich form with the bat, which was evident in IPL 2023. He will form a vital cog in their batting lineup.

Tiruppur Tamizhans, meanwhile, didn’t have the best of campaigns last year. They failed to qualify for the playoffs, as they only managed three wins in seven league games. The Tamizhans have Vijay Shankar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore in their ranks and will hope to make to top four.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Match Details:

Match: Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Match 1, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Date and Time: June 12, 2023, Monday; 7 pm IST

Venue: SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore

Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Pitch Report

The pitch at the SNR College Cricket Ground is a balanced one. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat, and batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. Spinners will come into play late on.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Weather Forecast

The temperature on matchday is expected to hover between 23 to 31 degrees Celsius.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Probable XIs

Lyca Kovai Kings

U Mukilesh, Ram Arvindh, Sai Sudharsan, J Suresh Kumar (wk), Shahrukh Khan (c), S Sujay, R Divakar, Kiran Akash, Manimaran Siddharth, M Mohammed, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

S Ganesh (wk), Balchander Anirudh, NS Chaturved, K Vishal Vaidhya, Vijay Shankar (c), Tushar Raheja, Rajendran Vivek, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, G Periyaswamy, S Ajith Ram, Trilok Nag

Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Match Prediction

The Kovai Kings are the defending champions and will look to start their title defence on a winning note. The Tiruppur Tamizhans, meanwhile, didn’t have the best of campaigns last year and will hope to fare better his year.

However, Kovai Kings look strong on paper, so expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Lyca Kovai Kings to win

Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

