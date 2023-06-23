TNPL 2023, Match 14, Nellai Royal Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The Nellai Royal Kings will take on the Chepauk Super Gillies in the 14th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023. This will be the first game of the Salem leg of the tournament and the SCF Cricket Ground will host this fixture.

Nellai Royal Kings got back to winning ways in their last game when they defeated the Salem Spartans in a close-fought contest. They will be looking to repeat their performance when they take on the Super Gillies on Saturday (June 24).

The Royal Kings bowled beautifully and restricted the Spartans to 115/4 at the end of 16 overs before the innings was finished, courtesy of rain. Chasing a revised target of 129, Laxmesha Suryaprakash played a blinder of a knock of 33* off 14 balls to help his side chase down the total in the last over.

Chepauk Super Gillies won their first two games but have lost their way a bit as they have lost their last two games. They lost to the Dindigul Dragons in a nail-biting contest on Wednesday. The side will look to bounce back and get back to winning ways against the Royal Kings.

Rahil Shah bowled beautifully and picked up three wickets to help restrict the Dragons to 170/9. In response, Baba Aparajith played a brilliant knock of 74. However, a lack of contributions from the lower-order batters resulted in them losing the game by one run.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Match Details:

Match: Nellai Royal Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies, Match 14, Maharashtra Premier League 2023

Date and Time: June 24, 2023, Saturday, 3:15 pm IST

Venue: SCF Cricket Ground, Salem

Nellai Royal Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Pitch Report

The pitch at the SCF Cricket Ground is expected to be a balanced track. The pacers may get some lateral movement off the surface. The spinners will come into play as the game progresses and fans can expect them to play a vital role in this afternoon fixture.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Weather Forecast

The temperature in Salem on Saturday is expected to range between 24 and 33 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Probable XIs

Nellai Royal Kings

Probable XI

P Sugendhiran, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Arun Karthik (c), Lakshay Jain S, Sonu Yadav, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Ajitesh Guruswamy, NS Harish, M Poiyamozhi, Sandeep Warrier, S Mohan Prasath.

Chepauk Super Gillies

Probable XI

N Jagadeesan (c & wk), Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Aparajith, Sanjay Yadav, Uthirasamy Sasidev, S Harish Kumar, Ramalingam Rohit, Rocky Bhasker, Rahil Shah, M Silambarasan, Lokesh Raj.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Match Prediction

The Nellai Royal Kings fired in unison against the Spartans to get back to winning ways. They will be high in confidence and the Super Gillies will have to be at their absolute best to register their third win of the competition.

Nellai Royal Kings looks a settled unit so you can expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Nellai Royal Kings to win this contest of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Nellai Royal Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Tamil

Live Streaming: FanCode

