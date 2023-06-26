TNPL 2023, Match 18 Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast

The Chepauk Super Gillies will take on the Siechem Madurai Panthers in the 18th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023. The SCF Cricket Ground in Salem will host this clash.

The Chepauk Super Gillies are struggling in this year’s competition. They have played five games so far and have managed to win only two of those. They lost to the Nellai Royal Kings in their last game in what was their third straight loss of the competition.

Batting first against the Royal Kings, on the back of Baba Aparajith’s 79, the Super Gillies posted 159 on the board. The bowlers then only managed to pick up two wickets as they failed to defend the total. They will have to fire in unison against the Panthers to get back to winning ways.

Siechem Madurai Panthers, on the other hand, lost their first two games but registered their first win of TNPL 2023 in their previous match. They beat the Salem Spartans comprehensively to grab two points.

The bowlers did a fantastic job of knocking over the Salem Spartans on 89, with Gurjapneet Singh finishing with figures of 3/15 for the Panthers. The batters then contributed to chase down the total in 13 overs. They will look to carry forward the winning momentum on Monday.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Match Details:

Match: Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers, Match 18, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Date and Time: June 26 2023, Monday, 7:15 pm IST

Venue: SCF Cricket Ground, Salem

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Pitch Report

The SCF Cricket Ground in Salem provides a good surface to bat on. There will be some assistance to the pacers early on in the game but the surface settles as the game progresses. The batters can play their strokes freely once they spend some time in the middle.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Salem on Monday are expected to range between 24 and 34 degrees Celsius.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Probable XIs

Chepauk Super Gillies

Probable XI

Baba Aparajith (c), S Harish Kumar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Lokesh Raj, S Madhan Kumar, Pradosh Paul, Rahil Shah, Ramalingam Rohit, Sanjay Yadav, Uthirasamy Sasidev, M Silambarasan

Siechem Madurai Panthers

Probable XI

Hari Nishanth (c), Jagatheesan Kousik, Swapnil Singh, K Deeban Lingesh, S Sri Abisek, Murugan Ashwin, Suresh Lokeshwar (wk), Washington Sundar, P Saravanan, Gurjapneet Singh, V Gowtham

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Match Prediction

The Super Gillies have lost three games on the trot and are desperate for a win. The Panthers, meanwhile, have registered their first win of the tournament and will look to repeat their performance on Monday.

However, Chepauk Super Gillies look like a well-balanced unit and have a good chance of ending their losing streak in this match.

Prediction: Chepauk Super Gillies to win this contest of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Tamil

Live Streaming: FanCode

