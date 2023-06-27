TNPL 2023, Match 19, Salem Spartans vs Lyca Kovai Kings: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The Salem Spartans will be locking horns against the Lyca Kovai Kings in the 19th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023. The SCF Cricket Ground in Salem will host this encounter on Tuesday, June 27.

The Salem Spartans are struggling in this year’s competition. They have played four games so far and only managed to win only one of those. They suffered a loss against the Siechem Madurai Panthers in their last game.

The Spartans’ batters faltered as they got bundled out on 98 runs after being asked to bat first by the Panthers. The bowlers tried hard but failed to defend the total as they lost the game by seven wickets. The Spartans will have to be at their absolute best while facing the Kovai Kings.

The Lyca Kovai Kings, on the other hand, have won four out of five games and have eight points to their name. They beat the Dindigul Dragons in their last game to register their third straight win in the competition.

B Sai Sudharsan played a masterful knock of 83 off 41 balls to help the Kovai Kings post 206 on the board. K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan picked up three wickets as they knocked over the Dragons on 147 to win the game by 59 runs. They will look to repeat their performance on Wednesday.

Salem Spartans vs Lyca Kovai Kings Match Details:

Match: Salem Spartans vs Lyca Kovai Kings, Match 19, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Date and Time: June 27, 2023, Tuesday, 7.15 pm IST

Venue: SCF Cricket Ground, Salem

Salem Spartans vs Lyca Kovai Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at the SCF Cricket Ground looks good for batting. The batters generally have a good time batting here at this venue as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. We may see the pacers bowl a number of slower deliveries to avoid damage while bowling here.

Salem Spartans vs Lyca Kovai Kings Weather Forecast

The temperature in Salem on Tuesday is expected to range between 24 and 34 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Salem Spartans vs Lyca Kovai Kings Probable XIs

Salem Spartans

Probable XI

S Abishiek, Abhishek Tanwar (c), Akash Sumra, Amit Sathvik (wk), J Gowri Sankar, Rajendran Karthikeyan, Kaushik Gandhi, Maan Bafna, M Ganesh Moorthi, Sunny Sandhu, and Muhammed Adnan Khan.

Lyca Kovai Kings

Probable XI

S Sujay, J Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Ram Arvindh, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (c), M Mohammed, Manimaran Siddharth, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, and Jhatavedh Subramanyan.

Salem Spartans vs Lyca Kovai Kings Match Prediction

Both sides have had contrasting journeys in TNPL 2023 so far. The Spartans are struggling a bit and will have to fire in unison to challenge the Kovai Kings who are on a roll.

The Lyca Kovai Kings look strong on paper and expect them to walk past the Salem Spartans unscathed.

Prediction: Lyca Kovai Kings to win this contest of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023.

Salem Spartans vs Lyca Kovai Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Tamil

Live Streaming: FanCode

